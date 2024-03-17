Letters to The EDITOR: Four-year degree programme

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Four-year degree programme

I am writing to share my perspective on the four-year degree programme introduced as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, and its implications for students. While the NEP represents a significant step forward in reforming our education system, it is essential to critically evaluate the impact of initiatives such as the four-year degree programme on students' learning outcomes and overall academic experience. The implementation of the degree programme was intended to provide students with a more comprehensive and flexible learning experience, allowing them to explore diverse disciplines. Proponents argue that this extended time frame enables students to delve deeper into their chosen fields of study and engage in research and internships. One concern is the increased financial burden on students and their families, as an additional year of tuition can significantly impact affordability, especially for marginalized and economically disadvantaged students. Moreover, the longer duration of the programme may delay students' entry into the workforce, resulting in lost opportunities for employment and career advancement. In conclusion, the four-year degree programme introduced under the National Education Policy holds promise for enhancing the quality of higher education; it is crucial to evaluate its benefits and drawbacks comprehensively.

Akankshya Sarmah

Cotton University

(akankshyasarmah@gmail.com)

Simultaneous polls

Your editorial of March 10 regarding the high-level committee’s submission of a report to the President on ‘one nation, one election’ would no doubt spur development and social cohesion and deepen the foundation of the democratic rubric. It has pitched the idea as electoral reforms that would cut down expenses incurred on polls, besides allowing governments to work without break. It is needless to mention here that conducting polls simultaneously was the norm in India until 1967, and four elections were held this way, but the practice stopped due to various political reasons. The simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls in 2029 can be a reality if the new government at the centre, after the coming Lok Sabha polls, pushes for them. There is no doubt that simultaneous polls will end up helping the party in power win the state assembly elections as well. The need of the hour is that the Union government, before going ahead on each point in the recommendation, must allay the reservations expressed by the opposition parties so that simultaneous polls do not go against the basic principles of democracy and federal structure. One doesn’t expect that it will again end up creating issues instead of helping the nation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati