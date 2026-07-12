Letters to The EDITOR: Fragile Ceasefire

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Fragile ceasefire

The renewed military confrontation between the US and Iran is most unfortunate. It casts doubt on negotiations intended to secure a permanent settlement between Washington and Tehran. Now, a crucial question arises: do wars resolve the disputes? Definitely, the answer is "NO". Wars only bring death, destruction and long-term instability. The situation in West Asia is already precarious. Fresh hostilities could push the region into deeper instability. Both countries must realise that their growing hostilities pose serious threats to global energy supplies and the battlefield. Both sides must remain cautious and focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resolving disputes over Tehran's nuclear programme. They must be interested in pursuing a lasting settlement rather than buying time. The need of the hour is true leadership, which is measured by accountability and a commitment to peace in letter and spirit.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Hindi is not a

Rashtra Bhasha

The Assam Assembly Speaker’s stated ground for introducing Hindi in the Assam Legislative Assembly, namely that it is India’s Rashtra Bhasha, itself illustrates the constitutional misconception underlying this decision. Article 343 confines Hindi’s official status to the Union; the Constitution nowhere designates it as a "national language". Article 345 permits states to adopt languages for official purposes, an exercise of legislative autonomy, not an act of homage.

The contrast with the Bodo language is important here to distinguish the issue. Bodo’s recognition as an associate official language of the Assembly rests on the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Act, 2020, a legislative enactment. Hindi’s introduction rests merely on a General Purpose Committee resolution, with no corresponding amendment to the 1960 Act.

The Speaker should reconsider. Any addition to the Assembly’s official languages ought to proceed by legislative amendment with serious discussion, not a mere committee resolution.

While multilingual governance is constitutionally permissible, Assam’s foremost policy priority should remain the preservation and promotion of Assamese. It is pertinent to mention herein that the language faces growing challenges from changing educational preferences, digital media, and the increasing consumption of non-Assamese content among children. Although Assamese has been recognised as a “classical language", this distinction has yet to translate into meaningful institutional support through a Centre of Excellence, university chairs, dedicated research funding, or comprehensive language-promotion schemes.

The Ministry of Culture should strengthen institutional support for the Assamese language, while the state's Information Technology Minister should encourage high-quality Assamese-dubbed children’s educational and entertainment content.

Shahin Yusuf,

Guwahati, Assam