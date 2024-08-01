Letters to the EDITOR: Free-and-fair recruitment

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Free-and-fair recruitment

The news headline ‘BJP-ruled states to take a cue from Assam’ published in your esteemed daily on July 31 has drawn our attention. It is indeed a matter of pride for everyone that the Assam government has successfully recruited around one lakh candidates in different government departments in the past three years without any controversy or resentment. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Central government officials to take details from the Assam government as to how they could accomplish the recruitment process so transparently at the recently concluded conclave in New Delhi. Needless to say, recruitment in the state in the past was pervaded by large-scale corruption in the form of bribery and nepotism, thus depriving deserving candidates. The state’s former APSC chairman’s sentence to 14 years of imprisonment by the Court is a glaring example. Anyway, the transparent recruitment mechanism that the state government has successfully put in place in the state has made the CM so popular among the masses. As India continues to face new challenges and opportunities, the tireless efforts and dedication of the state’s CM to public service have shattered the myth that leaders from the Northeast cannot rise to the highest level of power and influence. Our state CM has become a role model for other states, showing that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible for a more inclusive and prosperous India.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Learning to be people’s believers

At present, the word ‘faith’ looks good only to be heard in people’s mouths, but in reality, it is rarely seen that faith is touched by people. As a result of this, many remain killers forever. For example, I would like to say a few things about love first. Recently, secret videos and photos of women have gone viral on social media. A video of an intimate moment spent by someone with someone, a personal secret photo, is made viral by his partner. The fact that faith involves engaging in physical contact with him, sharing photos of secret body parts with him in faith—all of this is associated with the word ‘faith’. As a result of such incidents, a section of them chose to commit suicide. I would like to mention one thing here: some women have also contributed to the fact that the video photos go viral. Many women cheat in the name of love, their secret photos go viral due to their careless love. So it’s not just about blaming the man in this case. Secondly, I would like to say that in the case of money transactions, in the field of business, in expressing the secrets of people’s lives, the word ‘faith’ is also seen to be burning these days. It is for these reasons that murders and violence are increasing day by day in society. Therefore, I would like to tell everyone that, in any way, people should not be betrayed in moving forward in this way of life. You should try to stay as confident in people’s minds as you can. Then, you will get people’s responses and help at every moment of your life. And if you want to be a traitor, then in the future, you may become lonely or go down in your happy life.

Sanjib Sagar Das,

Bhawanipur, Bajali

Is Guwahati safe

for women?

In the 21st century, humanity has achieved remarkable advancements in science and technology. Yet, ironically, one of society’s most crucial issues remains unresolved: the safety of women. Guwahati City is a wonderful combination of natural beauty and modern amenities. But taking into account the safety aspect for women, Guwahati is not safe at all.

Yesterday, my sister was travelling from Bhangagarh to Jalukbari at 9 o’clock on a green bus. Unfortunately, she was alone on that bus because everyone else got off at their stops before Adabari. The conductor kept staring at her, and the driver started driving the bus very fast. She did not feel safe and repeatedly asked the driver to stop the bus, but the driver insisted that he would drop her off at her location. After asking several times, the driver finally stopped the bus near the Jalukbari flyover.

She started crying and called me for help. I immediately went there, but before I could reach her, she was again verbally abused by some men in a car who used abusive language and treated her like a prostitute. There was no police presence to help her at that location. As soon as I reached there, the car had run away. The incident that happened to her could happen to anyone. It’s a reminder that women’s safety is a universal concern. Whether in Guwahati or anywhere else, no woman should have to fear for her safety while going about her daily life. Instead of trying to assert dominance, why not show real strength by treating women with respect and kindness? This kind of incident is a clear sign that there’s still a lot of work to do to create a fair and caring society. This is a call to action for everyone to work together to create a safer and more secure environment for all women.

Nilim Kashyap Barthakur,

Guwahati

Global friendship

It is said a few relationships on earth never die, and friendship is one of them. The willingness to accept the good and bad of another person or nation is essentially a true friendship. Inter-personal friendship and friendship between societies and nations are key to fostering global goodwill and peace. This unique character, of course, is fraught with roadblocks. The harmonious relationship between the peoples of the world is threatened by many factors—some negotiable, some not. People-to-people understanding and peer support, which usually cement friendships at all levels, stand to be broken by poverty, violence, prejudice, and hatred.

Global conflicts and ill will would be things of the past if people and communities around the world stood as one. The only consoling factor is that friends of these nations are contributing their mite to infusing sanity among countries hell bent on destroying one another. In a similar vein, the exchange of people between countries, through tourism, education, and employment, has tremendously buffered friendship between different countries, so dissimilar in culture and traditions but held firmly by the glue of friendship. In 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) recognised July 30 as “International Friendship Day” or “World Friendship Day” to build bridges between communities to usher in peace.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)