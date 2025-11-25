Letters to The EDITOR: Free textbooks for teachers

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Free textbooks for teachers

Through the columns of your esteemed daily newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the Assam Education Department to a significant hurdle faced by the teachers in government schools: the lack of a personal complete set of the free textbooks provided to students.

The government of Assam's initiative to provide free textbooks to students from class Ka to XII is highly commendable, aimed at promoting education and easing the financial burden on families. However, a common challenge in schools is that teachers do not receive a dedicated set of free textbooks for reference; they often borrow textbooks from students, which is inefficient and impractical for lesson planning and classroom management.

I earnestly request the authorities concerned to look into this matter and ensure that all class teachers in government schools are provided with a free set of the relevant textbooks at the beginning of each academic session.

Kaushik Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang.

Need for

a consensus

The kerfuffle among the constituent parties in the Congress-led Opposition alliance in Assam over seat sharing for the 2026 State Assembly election not only heralds a paucity of consensus between the leaders but also reflects the failure to understand that unity is a desideratum for an alliance which determines to fight an election with a common agenda. As in a democratic nation, from raising voices of various sections of people in the state legislative assembly to framing laws and holding the government accountable for its actions, opposition parties play a vital role in thwarting the powers from converging and accumulating in the hands of the ruling party.

The organizational strength of BJP is already demonstrated in Bihar's assembly poll outcomes, where it emerged as the single largest party. In such a critical juncture, it is necessary for the opposition parties to stay united to play a larger part, as seizing the public sentiment which is hovering around the death of the cultural icon Zubeen Garg will not be enough, as it is not a single determinant that is going to reshape the electoral dynamics of Assam's 2026 assembly elections. Factors like cash benefits delivered to the women through various welfare schemes, strides made to save the Assamese identity by eviction drives and the positive perception of employment developed among the youths after the recent establishment of the semiconductor industry by the ruling party will also likely play a decisive role in building a narrative and transforming it into electoral loyalty.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Man-elephant conflict: Fresh action needed

The human-elephant conflict in different parts of the state has escalated sharply over the past two decades and is now reaching a critical point this year. Assam has so far recorded 71 human deaths and 41 elephant fatalities from deliberate electrocution, which is emerging as an alarming trend. The rising fatalities reflect deep-rooted ecological and socioeconomic pressure linked to deforestation, expanding human settlements, and extensive agricultural development. All these senseless activities have pushed elephants out of their natural habitats. We need effective mitigation and an integrated approach, such as the formation of Gaja Mitra teams, AI-based camera traps, watch towers at strategic locations, cleaning of natural water bodies, and erection of single-strand solar-powered fencing to guide elephants away from human habitation. Only coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, including local communities, can reduce hostility, safeguard livelihoods and ensure long-term coexistence of human and elephant populations.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Fraternity in a

secular country

A secular country is a place where people of all religions live with equal rights and freedom. In such a nation, fraternity plays a significant role. Fraternity means brotherhood, unity, and mutual respect among citizens. When people accept each other’s beliefs and live together in harmony, society becomes peaceful and strong. Fraternity helps reduce discrimination, hatred, and conflict. It encourages people to work together for national progress. In a secular country, fraternity ensures that every person feels safe, respected, and valued. Therefore, brotherhood is the true strength of a diverse and democratic nation.

Sofikul Islam

Goalpara, Assam

Violence

against women

Two condemnable offshoots of patriarchy are gender inequality and sexual violence against women. Violence against women and girls is most often unreported because of the stigma attached to it, though the rate of violent incidents has reached epic proportions.

When the United Nations (UN), through its 54/134 resolution, declared the observance of November 25 every year as "International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women", its hands were obviously full.

Sexual violence against women is categorised, among others, as unwelcome sexual advances, rape, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, human trafficking and female genital mutilation.

49 countries have no laws to tackle domestic violence. Another contentious issue is early marriage that enhances the "marital longevity" of a woman. A shocking number reveals that 750 million women are married off before they attain their eighteenth year of life. Only 78 countries have criminalized marital rape to date. Conviction rates are not enough to inspire confidence among lawmakers and women in the criminal justice system of a particular country.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)