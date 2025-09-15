Letters to the EDITOR: Frequent Power Cuts in Dibrugarh

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Frequent power cuts in Dibrugarh

The frequent power cuts in Dibrugarh have become a serious issue that demands urgent attention from the government. Living in a developing town with dreams of growth and modernization, it is disappointing to see citizens struggling with irregular electricity supply almost every day. Students preparing for examinations, patients who depend on medical equipment, small businesses that rely on electric power, and even ordinary households are suffering due to this irregularity. The situation not only causes inconvenience but also affects economic productivity and lowers the overall quality of life for the people.

I strongly feel that the government must recognize the severity of this problem and make serious efforts to improve the power infrastructure in Dibrugarh. Promises of development lose their meaning when basic amenities like electricity remain unreliable. Electricity is not a luxury but a necessity in today's time. Regular power cuts push students, entrepreneurs, and common people backward, creating frustration and desperation. Therefore, I urge the concerned authorities to act immediately, invest in modernizing the power supply system, and ensure that the citizens of Dibrugarh get uninterrupted electricity. Solving this issue will not only bring relief but also pave the way for real development and progress.

Chayanika Sonowal,

Dibrugarh

Nepal needs political stability

It is indeed a matter of serious thought that South Asia is restless again. After Colombo and Dhaka, now Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, the story is all the same - youth-led protests, collapsing government. The unrest has highlighted public frustration with austerity measures and rising living costs. A sense of a lack of inclusiveness in the socio-political milieu is creeping into the country. The September 14 editorial, 'Nepal: a ray of hope', has rightly said that the new Interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki, must address the crisis in Nepal through welfare reforms to prevent the current instability from getting deepened. The small country tucked in the lap of the Himalayas frequently witnesses large-scale disturbances. The recent horrible civil war situation in the country shocked people all over the world. It is only owing to a dearth of strong statesmanship in the Nepali government. The country should not follow in the footsteps of Bangladesh, where its experiment of having an interim government is taking too long to decide the future course of action. The nature-filled tourist famous Nepal's immediate need is restoration of normalcy, reopening of places of learning and well-planned preparations for a free and fair national election, which is essential to remove clouding bilateral and multilateral projects pushed under India's neighbourhood first policy and Act East policies, where Northeast India is central to it. We cannot allow Nepal to become the second Dhaka. Let us hope that Nepal's ray of hope will lead the country towards peace, progress and development in the near future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Protecting Young Lives from Road Tragedies

Road accidents continue claiming countless young lives with devastating frequency. Reckless driving, deteriorating infrastructure, and inadequate traffic enforcement create lethal conditions. Students commuting to educational institutions remain particularly vulnerable to these preventable tragedies. Each accident shatters families and extinguishes promising futures that could have transformed society. Comprehensive solutions demand strict traffic law enforcement, mandatory safety education for youth, and improved road infrastructure. Road safety must be elevated from mere bureaucratic procedure to urgent national priority. Only through coordinated action can we protect our most valuable resource-our young generation's potential.

Hussain

(failfail9856@gmail.com)

Helping each other

Helping each other is a universal human value that goes beyond religion, culture, or background. Whether a person is Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Sikh, or from any other faith, humanity teaches us to show kindness and support. When we help one another, we build trust, reduce suffering, and spread peace in society. True goodness is not limited to one community; it belongs to all people. A simple act of help-like guiding, sharing food, or offering comfort-can create strong bonds of love. By caring for every human being, we prove that humanity is greater than any division.

Sofikul Islam

Goalpara, Assam