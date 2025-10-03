Letters to The Editor: Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

On October 2, 2025, India will celebrate the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, coinciding with Dussehra, a day symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Just as Lord Rama defeated Ravana, representing ignorance, greed, and violence, Gandhi’s philosophy embodies the victory of truth and non-violence over oppression and hatred. Gandhi envisioned an India rooted in moral courage, social justice, equality, and self-reliance. His teachings guided millions during the freedom struggle, inspiring civil resistance that changed the course of history.

Yet today, his image has deteriorated even among Indians, as lessons from textbooks fade and civic awareness declines. The recent vandalism of his statue in London starkly reminds us that his ideals are underappreciated globally. In an era of political polarisation, extremism, and rising violence, Gandhian philosophy offers a blueprint: dialogue over conflict, empathy over retaliation, and moral force over brute power. Embracing his vision remains crucial to building a just, peaceful, and resilient India.

RS Narula

(rsn2065@gmail.com)

Push for digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India will continue to promote innovations in payment systems with soft-touch regulations within regulatory guardrails and expand the reach of UPI for more efficient cross-border payments. Apart from the RBI, the government and other important stakeholders, like banks and payment system operators, have also taken several initiatives to encourage the adoption of digital payments. While these efforts have produced results, as seen in the huge growth of digital payments, there is still much more to be done. Areas of focus include soft-touch regulations to continue promoting innovation, raising awareness, and enabling more efficient cross-border payments.

The central bank has adopted a soft-touch approach to regulating payments in a big way. Innovations with soft-touch regulations will lead to a renaissance in cross-border payments.

Jayanthy CK Maniam

(ravishingramani@gmail.com)

Born on the floor

A shocking incident from Haridwar has once again exposed the grim realities of India’s public healthcare system. A pregnant woman, denied admission and left unattended, was forced to deliver her baby on the hospital floor in the dead of night, while staff showed indifference instead of compassion. The doctor on duty has since been terminated, and nurses served notices, but the episode highlights a deeper crisis — one of accountability, sensitivity, and respect for human dignity. Hospitals need stricter oversight, round-the-clock maternal care, and a culture where every woman in labour is treated with urgency and empathy.

Muhammad Asad

(muhammadasadkabirnagri@gmail.com)

APSC Mains exam

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, we would like to request the authorities of the Assam Public Service Commission to humbly allow the candidates to take analog watches into the examination hall in the Mains Exam scheduled to be held from the 11th of this month because most of the exam halls in schools and colleges in Guwahati do not have wall clocks. It is pertinent to point out here that serial number 5 of the instructions to the candidates attached with the admit cards states that even analog watch has been prohibited this time in the Mains Exam. The Mains Exam will be held for three days in a back-to-back format, with two papers for three hours each per day; therefore, it is very important for the candidates to manage time. Hence, allowing the candidates to take analog watch with them shall help them to manage time efficiently. Therefore, as serious candidates, we would like to request the authorities of APSC to take a decision in this regard.

Some Candidates

Guwahati

International Day

of Non-Violence

Through your newspaper, I wish to highlight the importance of October 2nd, observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. This day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India’s freedom struggle through truth and non-violence. In 2007, the United Nations declared this day as the International Day of Non-Violence to spread awareness of peace and tolerance.

At a time when violence and hatred threaten society, Gandhi’s teachings remain a guiding light. Non-violence is true strength, not weakness. Let us pledge to follow compassion, forgiveness, and peaceful living in our daily lives.

Hammad Noori

(mdnoori2001@gmail.com)

The story of Navratri

A long time ago, there was a very mean demon named Mahishasura. Mahishasura performed a special penance to Lord Brahma and asked for a wish. He wished that no man or god could ever kill him. With this wish, Mahishasura became very powerful and started to hurt people and make trouble for everyone on Earth and in heaven. The gods were worried and decided to create a super-powerful and brave goddess to stop him. All the gods combined their powers, and from their bright light, they made the beautiful and strong Goddess Durga. She had many arms and was given powerful weapons, like a trident from Lord Shiva.

Goddess Durga and Mahishasura fought a long and fierce battle for nine days and nights. Mahishasura kept changing his shape to try and win, but Durga was too strong.

Finally, when Mahishasura turned into a big buffalo, Goddess Durga pierced him with her trident. She defeated the evil demon and saved the world.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Onion scarcity

The damage to 80% of the kharif onion crop in Nashik, as a result of heavy rainfall, necessitates immediate attention. With over 40,000 hectares affected, this damage is not merely an agricultural concern; it poses a significant economic threat to consumers.

Officials anticipate this loss will lead to a severe supply shortage and a subsequent surge in onion prices during October and November. Given the essential nature of onions in every household's kitchen, proactive government intervention is crucial. The administration is urged to prioritise rapid crop loss assessments, provide adequate relief to affected farmers, and implement a concrete strategy to stabilize market prices. Preventing a potential food crisis and shielding consumers from drastic price hikes must be a top priority.

Nadim Dhakiya

(nadeemasim607@gmail.com)