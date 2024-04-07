Letters to the EDITOR: Gauhati University hospital woes

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Gauhati University hospital woes

Through your regular newspaper, I would like to request that the departmental authorities improve the facilities of the hospital at the Gauhati University. It is worth mentioning that all the students and teachers of Gauhati University, as well as all the people inside the campus, depend on this hospital for the treatment of diseases. However, the hospital lacks all the required facilities. The treatment given here is also poor. Improvements in ambulance services, an increase in the number of beds for patients, the recruitment of nurses and doctors, and equipment for X-rays, ultrasounds, etc. are also needed. In this regard, we can mention that one of the leading educational institutions in the country is the University of Punjab. In the university hospital, there are at least three beds in each room, adequate oxygen cylinders, a clinical laboratory, a dental clinic, etc. The medical facilities and equipment of Tezpur University are also praiseworthy. I would like to request that the departmental authorities improve the hospital of Gauhati University, which is famous as the first university in Assam, for the welfare of the students.

Dhrupadi Bezbarua

University of Guwahati

Exemplary ABA

We, the sports lovers of the state, understand that ABA stands for Assam Badminton Association, which is yet another sports body that manages badminton in the state, and unlike other parent sports bodies like ACA and AFA, this body keeps a low profile. ABA’s actions speak louder than its words. Time and again, ABA is producing champion shuttlers, and this time too, two shuttlers from Assam, Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruah, have been selected to represent the country in the prestigious Uber Cup to be played in Chengdu, China. However, associations like the ACA and AFA are only content with holding international matches. There is another body, the Assam Boxing Association (ABA), which is always functioning in a systematic way. Due to the dedication of the office-bearers of the boxing association, our local pugilists are bringing laurels to the state as well as to the country. Through your esteemed daily, I would like to extend my best wishes to Ashimita and Isharani for the upcoming challenge.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Dipila – a commercial hub

Dipila, a place near Pothorughat in Darrang district, has become a commercial hub of the greater West Darrang area for the role of the educated youths, engaged in business activities. The marketplace has already been transformed by them into a reliable and favourite place for the customers, who now prefer Dipila to other places for their needs. In this regard, I have talked to some of the businessmen in Dipila and learned that they give top priority to customer satisfaction. They adhere to the principles of quick sale and small profit. They also try to sell quality items so that they can earn the trust of the customers. They say that they want to make the place more developed, as the place has a good reputation in all aspects, including culture and education. Dipila is located close to historic Pothorughat, the martyrs’ place of the famed peasants' uprising of 1894, and the famous and revered Khotora Satra, both of which have tourism potential. It is expected that the market place called Dipila will be able to develop at a fast pace and shine as per their expectations.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Action against power loom gamosas

The news regarding raids conducted by teams from the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles, Assam, on power loom gamosas across the state has drawn our attention. It is indeed a matter of serious concern that after the Assamese gamosas received the coveted geographical indications (GI) tag on April 13, 2023, mill-made or power loom gamosas are still being imported to the state from places like West Bengal, South India, and recently Gujarat by unscrupulous businessmen. The team's confiscation of power loom gamosas from shops and footpath vendors in the commercial heart of the city is really praiseworthy. The buyer's inability to discern the original handwoven ones from the power loom gamosas is an added incentive to the sellers. Moreover, power loom gamosas are cheaper, whereas the price of traditional 'phulam' gamosas is costlier due to the increase in the price of yarn. The raid must serve as a reminder of the imperative need for the business circle to prioritize the selling of the original Assamese traditional gamosas instead of power loom gamosas so that local weavers get their actual price against their hand-woven gamosas through the local markets.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Concerns regarding the drainage system in Guwahati

I am writing to express my deep concern about the state of the drainage system in Guwahati. As a resident of this beautiful city, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges posed by inadequate drainage infrastructure, particularly during the monsoon season. The recent bouts of heavy rainfall have exposed the inefficiency of our drainage system, leading to widespread flooding in various parts of the city. Not only does this cause inconvenience to residents, but it also poses serious health hazards and damages property.

It is evident that the current drainage system is unable to cope with the increased volume of rainwater, resulting in overflowing drains and waterlogging. This not only highlights a lack of proper maintenance but also underscores the need for comprehensive upgrades and improvements to the existing infrastructure. I urge the relevant authorities to prioritize the issue of drainage system maintenance and take prompt action to address the shortcomings. Investment in modernizing and expanding the drainage network is essential to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and ensure the safety and well-being of Guwahati's residents. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns on waste management and the importance of keeping drains free from debris are crucial in preventing blockages and maintaining the effectiveness of the drainage system. In conclusion, I call upon the authorities to take urgent measures to upgrade and maintain the drainage system in Guwahati to prevent future instances of flooding and safeguard the city's residents and infrastructure.

Parimita Mahanta

Gauhati University

World Health Day

World Health Day on April 7 focuses on and raises awareness about health issues that affect people all over the world. It is necessary to make people aware that health is wealth. We need to recognize that well-being is an essential factor in our lives. Keeping oneself fit and safe is significant. It will help spread awareness by imparting information about health and fitness to the public, and World Health Day is instrumental in raising people’s consciousness. The day brings to the public’s attention the relevance of global health. The World Health Organisation plans a theme every year, based on which different activities for World Health Day are held. It targets all health-related problems as a day observed at both international and national levels. People should concentrate on eliminating unhealthy habits and behaviours and shift towards a healthier life, especially those who consume medicines for hypertension or other illnesses. We should look at our reformed areas and reflect on how our well-being can be made better and can lead to our loved ones and ourselves having a well-behaved, safe life. So a big element of Health Day is a balanced lifestyle and a healthier world around you. The theme this year for World Health Day is "My Health, My Right."

Jubel D'Cruz,

Importance of tactical gear

As I was scrolling through a series of YouTube shorts, I came across a video that caught my attention. The video showed the recruits of the Assam Police firing INSAS rifles as part of their training, without any earplugs or protective gear. It is important to note that exposure to anything louder than 120 decibels for 30 minutes can severely impact our hearing abilities. To put things in perspective, a simple pistol produces around 126 decibels, while the INSAS rifle, which uses a 5.56mm cartridge, produces a deafening 165 decibels of sound. Surprisingly, the Indian army also does not wear any protective ear gear during their practice. When pictures of joint military exercises are published in newspapers, we can see that the American or Iranian soldiers are equipped with the best protective eye and ear gear, which our Indian soldiers lack. Only Special Forces like the MARCOS and PARA Commandos can be seen wearing protective gear. Sense of sound is a crucial thing in military expeditions, and the soldier with the best sense of sound can always be ahead of his fellow soldiers and can emerge as a hero amongst them. We often question why the American army is so powerful; their better sense of sound can be one of the reasons.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Tighten laws on tinted glass

Tinted glass to cut off the light entering the interiors of cars were born out of necessity and fashion too, until a 2012 Supreme Court judgement changed that. Tinted glass was popularly referred to as "sunglass of the windows'. However, a few unscrupulous elements ensured these were diluted to a great extent, although users with no evil intentions remained disappointed. Police said several crimes against women in cars were committed under the protection of tinted glass. Besides, law enforcers could not clearly make out whether or not driving rules like wearing seat belts were being adhered to by the driver due to the reduced visibility. Also, drivers speaking on mobile devices were hard to identify.

Although only seventy percent of visual light transmission (VLT) is allowed for the front and rear windscreens of cars and fifty percent for the windows, car owners are found to be flouting this requirement of the law quite often, much to the consternation of the police. Consequently, a spurt in crimes against women in moving cars is blamed on tinted glass. Users should know that there are alternatives like window shades, ultraviolet protective glass, and sunshades to black out light. But when the intention is evil, can the action be virtuous? The present fine of Rs 100 for first-time offenders and Rs 300 for subsequent offenders is too meagre. Provisions for stringent punishment under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, have to be made.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

