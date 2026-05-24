Letters to The EDITOR: Global conflicts

Global conflicts

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my concern over the growing wars and conflicts affecting many nations across the world today. These conflicts are causing immense suffering to innocent people. Thousands have lost their lives, homes, and livelihoods, while many families continue to live in fear and uncertainty. War not only destroys humanity but also affects the economy, employment, and overall peace of nations. Instead of focusing on progress and development, countries are spending resources on violence and destruction. The common people suffer the most in such situations. It is the need of the hour for world leaders and nations to come together, promote peace, and resolve differences through dialogue and understanding. Every country should work towards building harmony so that future generations can live in a peaceful and secure world. I hope the concerned authorities and citizens across the globe will realize the importance of peace and take steps to stop wars and promote unity among nations.

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com

Towards a casteless society

The recent observations of the Supreme Court questioning the continuation of reservation benefits for economically and socially well-off sections within reserved categories have triggered an important national debate. I welcome this question not as an attack on social justice, but as an opportunity to rethink how India can ultimately move towards a truly casteless society.

Reservation was introduced as a corrective measure against centuries of discrimination and exclusion. It was meant to uplift those who suffered systemic deprivation and social humiliation merely because of their birth. However, when families that have already attained economic stability, educational advancement, and social mobility continue to carry caste labels generation after generation, it raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: should caste identity remain permanent even after social barriers have substantially reduced?

The larger goal of the Constitution was never to preserve caste identities forever, but to eliminate the inequalities associated with them. If individuals and families who are already well-established voluntarily move beyond caste-based privileges and social labels, it may gradually weaken the deeply rooted mindset of judging people as “high” or “low” by birth.

The true emancipation of historically disadvantaged communities will not come merely from economic advancement, but from the day society stops identifying them through caste altogether. Equally, privileged sections too must introspect on whether holding onto caste identities serves any constructive purpose in modern India.

A society where merit, character, and humanity matter more than inherited labels should be our collective aspiration. The Supreme Court’s observations may well become the beginning of a broader social reform—one that encourages India to shed caste consciousness itself, rather than merely rearranging its categories.

M.Gandhi

gandhimayavan@gmail.com

Rising medicine prices burdening common people

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern regarding the continuous rise in medicine prices and the recent discussions surrounding generic medicines.

Day by day, the prices of medicines are increasing, and as a result, common people are suffering greatly. Whenever customers ask chemists about the reason behind the price hike, they often say that taxes have increased, leading to higher medicine costs.

I fail to understand why pharmaceutical companies spend huge amounts of money on doctors in the form of gifts, foreign trips, and conferences for promotional purposes. All these practices are mainly carried out for business interests. Instead of spending money on such activities, companies should focus on reducing the prices of medicines so that ordinary people can afford proper treatment.

As we all know, medicines are an essential part of our daily lives. If medicine prices are reduced, it will greatly benefit common people, especially middle-class and poor families.

The government, as well as the opposition, should come forward and introduce strong laws to control unfair practices and ensure affordable healthcare for all. This will certainly help the common people.

Samar Deb, Guwahati

samardeb2016@gmail.com

PM’s historic tour

Narendra Modi’s recent four-nation European tour will be written in golden letters in Indian history. The tour assumed great significance as it took place at a time when Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on China and looks forward to building resilience with free and vibrant democratic nations like India. The PM’s visit will go a long way in reinforcing this shift. At the same time, it will help India’s efforts to reposition itself as a trusted technological and manufacturing partner in the global order. We must praise the PM for working for national pride despite the opposition’s criticism. These deepened strategic partnerships now need to be sustained through continued policy stability and faster execution to achieve industrial competitiveness, in order to help India emerge as a critical partner of Europe in the days to come.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Poor street lighting in Jorabat area causes safety concerns

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the problem of non-functional and insufficient street lights in the Jorabat area.

Street lights play an important role in ensuring road safety and public security. However, many roads in Jorabat remain poorly lit during the evening and night hours. This creates difficulties for pedestrians, daily commuters, students, and local residents. The darkness also increases the chances of road accidents and makes people feel unsafe while travelling. The issue becomes more serious during bad weather and power outages, when visibility is further reduced. Despite being a busy connecting area, several parts of Jorabat still lack proper lighting facilities.

Therefore, I request the concerned municipal and electricity authorities to take immediate steps to install and repair street lights in Jorabat to ensure the safety and convenience of the public.

Karanjit Das

karanjitdas464@gmail.com