Letters to the Editor: Good Governance in Assam

Good governance in Assam

At last, the new government has been formed, much to the delight of many citizens who have benefited from the work undertaken by the NDA government during its ten-year tenure, especially women from low-income families, poor students, job aspirants, and other common people. It is a headache for those bureaucrats who have been looting the public exchequer for personal gain, as many such officials have been arrested by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell and dismissed from service. These high-profile government servants had secured their jobs through corrupt means, depriving many genuine candidates who were unable to do the same. The governments that ruled before the NDA came to power had paved the way for corruption to raise its ugly head.

During the NDA government’s tenure, more than one lakh government jobs have been provided to aspirants purely on a merit basis by eradicating the unholy nexus between job providers and job seekers, and a conducive atmosphere now prevails in this field. Likewise, underprivileged sections of society are benefiting in different spheres due to the good governance provided by the NDA government in Assam, and we hope to see similar actions from the present government for the welfare of marginalised communities.

Benudhar Das, Barpeta

dasbenu2018@gmail.com

Suffering of the common people

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern over the suffering of common people in India.

The two major problems faced by ordinary citizens today are healthcare and education. Both sectors, which are essential to society, have increasingly become profit-making businesses. I fail to understand why the government is not imposing stronger laws and regulations in these sectors.

It has been observed that many private hospitals and doctors exploit patients by recommending unnecessary tests, investigations, and medicines. Similarly, many schools charge extremely high fees and additional expenses for various activities.

Recently, I personally experienced such malpractice. I visited a doctor near Guwahati, and he advised me to undergo several tests. However, he insisted that I get the tests done only at a particular clinic. The same tests were available at lower rates elsewhere, but I was indirectly told that the doctor might not accept reports from other clinics. Such unethical practices are destroying the entire medical system in the state as well as in the country.

According to reports published a few years ago, a significant number of deaths were linked to medical negligence. Therefore, the government should fix reasonable rates for hospital treatment, doctors’ consultation fees, medical investigations, and medicines. Similarly, there should be proper regulation of school fees and educational expenses. People voted for the NDA government with the hope of improving the lives of the middle class. However, today, common people are suffering in almost every aspect of life, especially in these two essential sectors.

The media, as well as local authorities, should come forward for the betterment of society. I would like to request both the State and Central Governments to intervene and stop the monopoly in healthcare and education for the sake of the common people of this country.

Samar Deb, Guwahati

samardeb2016@gmail.com

India’s lion conservation efforts

The Asiatic lion population has steadily risen in Gujarat’s Gir sanctuary and the adjoining forests, reaching 891 from 284 in 1991 and 523 in 2015. This can be attributed to effective conservation and management measures. Large-scale grassland rejuvenation, wildlife tracking, and strengthening the prey base for the lions have proved successful in Barda. Modern techniques like the Global Positioning System (GPS), geo-referencing, and videography have proven effective for lion tracking. The “direct sighting” method used to count lions has been widely hailed for its accuracy. The preservation of lion habitats and corridors, control of sand mining, and limits on train speeds have also obviously helped. All these measures are a much-needed shot in the arm for lion conservation and management efforts. India’s 2023 initiative to help seven global big cats flourish through the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) is laudable, and New Delhi will host the first IBCA summit in June. The Centre's Rs 2,000-crore Project Lion, which was given the green signal in 2020, seems to be on the right track.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com