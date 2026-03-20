Letters to the Editor: Grassroots governance

Grassroots governance

The March 14 editorial, '3 Fs of grassroots governance,' has made it clear that Indian democracy draws its strength from grassroots participation. The community involvement is crucial for the success of Panchayati Raj institutions. The Gram Panchayats are the cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive society. They not only provide essential services and development at the local level but also play a role in conflict resolution, community meetings, and promoting social well-being. The development of Panchayats is vital for building a strong foundation for the larger vision of Viksit Bharat. Therefore, it is imperative to bring communities, elected representatives, and institutions together in preparing Panchayat Development Plans to deepen transparency, convergence, and accountability. The People's Plan Campaign (PPC) has emerged as a transformative initiative for strengthening grassroots democracy and ensuring inclusive development. The NGOs and civil society must play a pivotal role in fostering democratic participation of the rural population in the Panchayati Raj system. Their efforts contribute significantly to the overall development of rural areas. As India continues to grow, strengthening the system is essential for sustainable development and improvement of quality of life in rural India. As Mahatma Gandhi said, 'The soul of India lives in its villages'; therefore, achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in rural areas requires empowering Panchayati Raj institutions. The future of Panchayati Raj depends on addressing concerns and needs of the community, reforms for better governance, increased use of technology, and enhanced community participation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.