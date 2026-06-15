Letters to THE EDITOR: Green bus menace

Green bus menace

The introduction of electric "green buses" in Guwahati was welcomed as a progressive step towards cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable urban transportation. Designed to reduce air pollution, lower fuel consumption, and modernise the city's public transport system, the initiative reflects Assam's commitment to environmentally friendly mobility.

However, despite its noble objectives, the green bus service has increasingly become a source of frustration for many daily commuters. Operational shortcomings, irregular services, and concerns over road safety have overshadowed the benefits that the project was expected to deliver.

One of the most frequently raised complaints is the role of green buses in worsening traffic congestion. Commuters allege that buses often stop abruptly or at undesignated locations to pick up passengers, disrupting traffic flow and creating bottlenecks, especially during peak hours.

"The buses frequently stop at random places to pick up passengers, blocking roads and causing traffic jams. During rush hours, such behaviour results in significant delays and inconvenience for everyone on the road," said a daily commuter.

Concerns regarding the driving behaviour of some bus operators have also drawn criticism. A city-based two-wheeler rider expressed his frustration, saying that sharing the road with green buses has become increasingly challenging.

"Earning a livelihood on Guwahati's roads feels risky at times. Some bus drivers appear to disregard traffic rules and show little consideration for other road users. It often seems as though traffic regulations do not apply equally to them," he said.

Passengers have also complained about inconsistent stopping practices. While buses occasionally halt unnecessarily, commuters claim they are sometimes ignored even when signalling clearly to board. "At times, the bus stops when nobody wants to get on or off. Yet when I urgently need to board and signal the driver, the bus simply passes by without stopping," another commuter remarked.

Reliability remains another major concern. Several passengers have reported instances where buses failed to complete their designated routes due to technical and operational issues.

One commuter recalled an incident while travelling from Ganeshguri to Jalukbari. Near Christian Basti, passengers were informed that the bus could only travel up to Machkhowa because it was running low on power, despite having initially accepted passengers for the full route.

Road safety concerns further add to the debate. According to official traffic data, Guwahati recorded 1,026 road accidents in 2025. While these figures are not solely linked to green buses, commuters and road users have increasingly called for stricter monitoring of public transport vehicles and greater enforcement of traffic regulations.

There is little doubt that the green bus initiative represents a positive vision for Guwahati's future. Cleaner transportation is essential for reducing pollution and creating a more sustainable urban environment. However, the success of the project ultimately depends on efficient implementation and public confidence. To realise its full potential, authorities must address issues such as traffic management, route reliability, designated bus stops, driver training, and infrastructure support. Improved planning and stricter operational oversight can help ensure that green buses become a symbol of progress rather than a source of daily inconvenience.

With the right reforms, Guwahati's green buses can still play a transformative role in shaping a cleaner, safer, and more efficient public transport system for the city.

Chandasmita Kashyap

Guwahati

CCTV cameras in police stations

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the Government of Assam, particularly the Home Department, to the urgent need for the compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations across the state.

Police stations are public institutions where citizens visit to seek assistance, lodge complaints, and obtain justice. The installation of CCTV cameras will enhance transparency, accountability, and security within police stations. It will help prevent misconduct, protect both police personnel and the public, and provide valuable evidence in case of disputes or investigations.

The Supreme Court of India has also emphasised the importance of CCTV surveillance in police stations to safeguard human rights and ensure fair policing. Therefore, the Government of Assam should take necessary steps to ensure that high-quality CCTV cameras with proper recording facilities are installed and maintained in every police station without exception.

I hope the concerned authorities will treat this matter with due importance and take prompt action in the interest of justice, transparency, and public confidence.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Elder abuse is underreported

Globally, there is an upward trend in the population of men and women in the age bracket of 60 to 80 years. "Age is just a number; keep an active life" is a perfect adage, alright. But what is happening on the ground defies the oft-quoted saying. Plenty of elders are mistreated and abused. Elderly abuse can take various shapes – physical, psychological, financial, and sexual. Ill-treatment need not be confined to physical and mental torture – it can assume different dimensions, like neglect and exploitation.

Financially dependent elderly and health-deprived weak adults are prone to being mishandled by their own children, relatives, friends or guardians.

Lax laws have emboldened abusers. "Elderly abuse" is an underrated and underreported form of crime. "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day" on June 15 hopes to tackle the abuse faced by the elderly. The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) started on this day in 2006, which was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011. However, it is laudable that the majority of the elderly think that they are never old, with the strength of the spirit, though their bodies may fail.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)