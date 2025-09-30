Letters to The EDITOR: Growing Commercialization of Durga Puja

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Growing commercialization of Durga Puja

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw attention to the growing commercialization of Durga Puja, one of our most sacred festivals. Durga Puja has always been a celebration of devotion, art, and community spirit. It unites people and spreads joy. However, in recent years, the true essence of the festival has been overshadowed by excessive competition, showmanship, and money-making. Pandals are built with lakhs of rupees, sponsors put up huge banners, and advertisements flood the celebration. The focus often shifts from worship of the Goddess to expensive decorations, celebrity shows, and grand parties.

Such commercialization not only dilutes the spiritual value of the puja but also puts unnecessary financial pressure on organising committees and the public. Many forget the real purpose—devotion, togetherness, and cultural enrichment.

I humbly appeal to readers and puja organizers to restore the simplicity and sanctity of this wonderful festival. Let us celebrate Durga Puja in a way that honours both tradition and devotion, without turning it into a competition of wealth.

Shima Kalita

Cotton University

Tezpur University turmoil

Tezpur University was once our pole star—the dream of Assam and the Northeast. A light we all followed, certain it would guide us to dignity, learning, and possibility. For thousands of young lives, it was proof that world-class knowledge could be born here, on our own soil, without bowing to Delhi, Kolkata, or Bangalore.

And yet—today that star trembles. Its glow has dimmed. The very institution that gave us wings is now caught in the dust of administrative decay, irregularities, and failures so deep they insult its founding vision.

As an alumnus, I cannot just grieve. I feel betrayed. This was the house that built us—our minds, our identity, and our pride. To watch it collapse into controversy is not only a personal wound, it is a wound to Assam itself. Because when a university of this stature falls, it is not just walls that crumble. It is generations. Students lose their faith, parents their trust, and society its pillar.

If we stay silent, we too become complicit. This rot must not be allowed to deepen. I demand action. Urgent, transparent, fearless action. Let the guilty be unmasked. Let integrity return. Let vision and merit once again sit at the heart of Tezpur University.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur.

Farewell to MiG-21

A ceremonial farewell was accorded to the MiG-21 fighter aircraft at the Chandigarh airbase, from where it had begun its historic journey in 1963. Every Air Chief has, at some point in his career, served in a MiG-21 squadron. It was one of the finest fighters to be flown. The MiG-21 was in service for the longest period in the IAF. It took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict and the Balakot strike in 2019. No other fighter jet has such a glorious history. An order has been placed with the HAL for the supply of 97 Tejas MK-1A jets to replace the MiGs. HAL should try to stick to the projected timeline so that the replacement schedule of the IAF does not face disruptions. Well done, MiG-21. You will be remembered for a long, long time.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)

Follow Gandhiji’s footsteps

As October 2, marked as Gandhi Jayanti, approaches, we will hear speeches by politicians talking about the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, who is regarded as the Father of the Nation. But the reality of today is that we are divided on the basis of caste, religion and inequality, apart from dishonesty all around us. Even the currency notes bearing Mahatma Gandhi’s picture have shrunk in terms of value. Gandhi’s teachings have more significance in today’s world. Hence, let us follow on his path to get true ‘swaraj’ (freedom) for our nation in real terms.

’Work is worship’ was Gandhi’s motto in life. We should therefore cancel the October 2 holiday and instead work more vigorously. One more thing that needs mention is that Gandhi always maintained his originality. As a barrister, he travelled to the United Kingdom and to South Africa. He would always wear his traditional Indian dress – the dhoti – and would respect the culture of his country and its customs. He would do that even though foreign nationals did not understand, like or respect it. For many decades, a large number of Indian youngsters have been following Western culture. Indians have lost respect for their culture, customs and their mother tongue. What is the point of having a national holiday or celebrating Gandhi Jayanti when Indians don’t want to follow what this great leader has taught us? Give it a thought!

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us therefore remember the teachings of this great leader and strive for peace, unity, and truth in our lives. May his legacy inspire us to create a better world for all.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)