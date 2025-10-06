Letters to the Editor: Growing Threat of Cybercrime in Assam

Growing threat of cybercrime in Assam

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to the alarming rise in cybercrime cases across Assam. From online fraud and phishing to social media scams, citizens are increasingly falling prey to digital criminals. What is more concerning is the lack of awareness among the general public about online safety and the delay in tracking such crimes.

While the Assam Police’s cyber cell is making efforts, more proactive steps are needed. Awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and local communities must be intensified. Stronger cyber laws and quick grievance redressal systems can help restore public confidence. It is high time we recognised cybercrime as a serious threat, not just to individuals but to society’s digital security as a whole.

Bhaskar Deka,

Pragjyotish College, Guwahati.

Zubeen created a Limca World Record in death

The untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, the heartthrob of millions of Indians, caused a tremor, unprecedented in the history of Assam, where crores of his admirers from Dhubri to Sadiya thronged Sarusajai Stadium to pay homage to the departed soul. It has ultimately created a Limca world record regarding the number of mourners attending the funeral at Sonapur. His funeral stood fourth in terms of attendance, only next to Michael Jackson, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth.

It is yet another great soul, named Zubeen Garg, who created a world record after his death. Hats off. I seek justice for Zubeen Garg.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian aid

The recent news confirming Israel's deportation of 137 international activists from the Gaza-bound aid flotilla is an act that the global community must unequivocally condemn. The purpose of the Global Sumud Flotilla was purely humanitarian: to deliver essential supplies to the civilian population in Gaza. Blocking this aid mission and detaining its participants—citizens from several Western nations—is a blatant violation of international law and basic human rights principles concerning the provision of aid. This action directly obstructs life-saving assistance and deepens the suffering of those already under siege. Unhindered humanitarian access is not a political choice; it is a moral and legal imperative.

Nadeem Asim

(nadeemasim607@gmail.com)

Israel’s cruelty exposed again

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying aid and hope for Palestine, was intercepted by Israeli forces. Most of the peace activists were seized and imprisoned, facing inhumane treatment. Reports reveal that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was dragged by her hair, beaten, and deprived of food and water. If unarmed humanitarians are punished this way, it speaks volumes about Israel’s cruelty toward the innocent.

Sabir Ahmed

Assam, Karimganj