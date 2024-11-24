Letters to the EDITOR: Guwahati needs sustainable real estate growth

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Guwahati needs sustainable real estate growth

The fast-growing real estate sector in Assam, especially in Guwahati, is a sign of rapid urbanization, economic growth, and innovation while contributing to the state exchequer, generating huge job avenues, and meeting the rising demand for housing across the state. The real estate market's growth at an annual rate of 8-10 percent is indeed encouraging. The editorial, 'Sustainable real estate growth in Guwahati,' published in your esteemed daily on November 23, has rightly said that the spectacular growth of real estate must motivate all other sectors to play a crucial role in providing the city's basic amenities for sustainable development, without which the real estate sector's focus on the thermal comfort of occupants and adopting innovative building technology will serve no purpose. What is worrying is the horizontal and vertical expansion of Guwahati on account of faster commercial growth while forcing the rural population to migrate to the city and other towns in the state to grab employment opportunities, leading to significant growth of unauthorized construction of low-cost houses in the hills, resulting in serious environmental degradation and aggravation of the city's drainage network. It is not surprising that the city's civic infrastructure is wilting under the burden of a growing population. Developing satellite townships could be an ideal way to address the emerging challenges concerning civic infrastructure and amenities in the city. What is needed for all stakeholders, including the real estate sector, is to undertake in-depth surveys and studies to identify the cause of the chaos associated with the city and brainstorm over those to find long-term pragmatic solutions, as without ensuring sustainable basic amenities for the ever-expanding Guwahati, sustainable real estate growth is quite impossible.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Environmental Challenges in Assam

I am writing to express my concern about the growing environmental issues in Assam that are affecting both its natural beauty and the livelihood of its people. As one of the most ecologically diverse regions in India, Assam faces several challenges that threaten its rich biodiversity and the well-being of its residents.

One of the primary concerns is deforestation. Despite the state's vast forest cover, illegal logging and encroachment for agricultural purposes continue to degrade the forests of Assam. The depletion of forests has a domino effect, leading to soil erosion, reduced water retention, and the displacement of wildlife. This has a severe impact on agriculture, which is the backbone of Assam's economy, as well as on the local communities that rely on forests for sustenance and income.

In addition, the frequent floods, which are becoming more devastating each year, further exacerbate the situation. The Brahmaputra River, which is an integral part of the state’s geography, overflows during the monsoon season, causing widespread destruction. Climate change has intensified these floods, leaving large sections of the population displaced and causing massive loss of crops. This issue needs urgent attention, as it has disrupted the lives of millions in the state.

The growing pollution levels, both air and water, are also a pressing concern. In urban areas like Guwahati, vehicular emissions and industrial discharges into the Brahmaputra have degraded air and water quality. The growing waste disposal issues and the lack of proper management contribute to the environmental crisis that Assam faces.

The government, NGOs, and local communities need to collaborate to develop sustainable practices that protect Assam’s forests, tackle the problem of floods, and address pollution. Public awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement of environmental laws could be vital in achieving these goals. Additionally, innovative solutions for flood management and ecological restoration should be a priority.

Assam’s natural beauty is its most valuable resource, and it is crucial that we work together to preserve it for future generations.

Darshana Nath

Gauhati University