Letters to the EDITOR: Guwahati’s green city bus services getting worse

Guwahati’s green city bus services getting worse

I want to raise concerns about the worsening quality of Guwahati Green Bus Services. What was once a promising initiative is now facing several issues that are affecting passengers' experiences.

One major problem is the rude behaviour of some conductors and staff. This issue is not limited to Green Bus Services alone but extends to other private city buses as well. Passengers often do not receive a receipt for their fare unless specifically asked, and even then, some conductors are reluctant to provide it. After paying the bus fare, the conductor didn't give a receipt and asked for a for a fare a second time from the same person. Additionally, there are serious safety concerns, especially for women travelling at night. Reports indicate that staff misbehave when passenger numbers are low, creating an unsafe environment.

A recent incident highlights fare-related issues. Last week, I wanted to travel just 2 kilometres from Dharapur to Lankeshwar. The conductor charged me 20 rupees, though the standard fare is 10 rupees. When I pointed this out, the conductor insisted on the higher fare and dismissed my complaint, saying I could choose another vehicle if I disagreed.

While the Chief Minister’s initiative to introduce electric AC buses was a great step forward, these issues undermine the service's benefits. Not all staff exhibit poor behaviour, but the misconduct of some is damaging the reputation of this service. Immediate action is needed to address these problems, including better training for staff, stricter fare enforcement, and improved safety measures. We hope Guwahati Smart City Limited will take the necessary steps to restore the quality and reliability of this essential service.

Ramkrishna Sarkar

Gauhati University