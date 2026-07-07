Letters to The EDITOR: Haaland powers Norway to quarterfinals

Haaland powers Norway to quarterfinals

Erling Haaland produced a performance for the ages, scoring a sensational second-half brace as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at New Jersey Stadium on Monday (IST), booking their place in the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history. The victory ranks among the greatest in Norwegian football, ending Brazil's campaign in the Round of 16 for the first time since the 1990 World Cup, when they were knocked out by arch-rivals Argentina. Haaland once again proved unstoppable on football's biggest stage.

His sixth and seventh goals of the tournament not only powered Norway into the last eight but also drew him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The 25-year-old striker also reached another remarkable milestone, taking his international tally to 62 goals in just 54 appearances for Norway—equalling Scandinavian icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time international record of 62 goals, achieved in 122 matches.

Haaland has now scored in each of Norway's last 14 competitive matches, netting an astonishing 27 goals during that run. Norway came flying out of the blocks and thought they had taken the lead inside three minutes when Patrick Berg fired into the roof of the net, only for the assistant referee's flag to deny the celebrations.

Brazil had a golden opportunity to strike first after being awarded a penalty following a VAR review, but Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Håskjold Nyland produced a magnificent save to keep the scores level and breathe belief into his side. With the game finely poised, Andreas Schjelderup slipped a perfectly weighted pass into Haaland's path, and the prolific striker made no mistake, heading Norway in front before adding a second with a clinical finish from 16 metres, sending the Norwegian supporters into raptures.

Brazil threw everything forward in search of a comeback, and Neymar converted a penalty deep into stoppage time, but it proved to be little more than a consolation as the final whistle confirmed one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Norway now stand just two victories away from an improbable appearance in the World Cup final, while Brazil head home after their earliest World Cup exit in 36 years.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)

Declining habit of reading books

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the general public, parents, educators, and the concerned authorities to the steadily declining habit of reading books, particularly among the younger generation. This issue, though often overlooked, deserves serious attention as it has a direct impact on the intellectual and emotional development of society.

Books have always been regarded as man's best companion. They are a treasure house of knowledge, imagination, and wisdom. Reading books not only broadens our knowledge but also enhances our vocabulary, improves communication skills, develops critical thinking, and nurtures creativity. Unlike the fast-paced content available on digital platforms, books encourage patience, deep concentration, and thoughtful reflection. They help readers understand different cultures, perspectives, and experiences, making them more empathetic and informed individuals. Unfortunately, in today's digital age, the habit of reading books is gradually disappearing.

The widespread use of smartphones, social media platforms, online games, and streaming services has significantly reduced the time people devote to reading. Many young people now prefer short videos and quick online content over books that require time and attention. Although technology has made information more accessible, excessive dependence on digital entertainment has weakened the culture of reading.

The consequences of this trend are becoming increasingly visible. A lack of reading can affect language proficiency, writing skills, creativity, and analytical thinking. It also reduces attention span and limits the ability to engage with complex ideas. Students who seldom read books may struggle to develop a strong command of language and a habit of independent learning. In the long run, such behaviour can affect both their academic performance and personal growth. To address this issue, collective efforts are essential. Schools should organise regular reading sessions, book fairs, literary competitions, and library activities to cultivate an interest in books. Libraries should be modernised with updated collections and comfortable reading spaces. Parents should set an example by reading themselves and encouraging children to spend time with books instead of screens.

The government, educational institutions, publishers, and social organisations can also work together to promote reading campaigns and make quality books affordable and easily accessible, especially in rural areas.

Sukanya Bora

Jorhat, Assam