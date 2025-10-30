Letters to the EDITOR: Half the jobs, none of the power

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Half the jobs, none of the power

The recent announcement by the Assam Government reserving fifty percent of government job vacancies for women may sound progressive, but it reeks of irony. How can a government that has barely five per cent women in its Legislative Assembly boast of empowering women?

This move, instead of being a step toward equality, feels like a neatly packaged token — a convenient way to earn applause without surrendering an inch of real power. Where are the women when laws are drafted, when policies are debated, when decisions shaping our future are taken? Why must their presence be limited to the lower rungs of bureaucracy while the corridors of authority remain a male monopoly? True empowerment is not about reservation figures in recruitment notifications. It is about representation where it matters — in politics, in leadership, in governance. Until half of our lawmakers are women, announcements like these remain hollow gestures, crafted for optics, not change. Let the government first fix its own imbalance before preaching equality to the people. Power cannot be gifted to women as charity; it must be shared with fairness and conviction.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Rising air pollution from flyover construction

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the increasing problem of air pollution in Guwahati caused by ongoing flyover construction works. In many parts of the city, especially around Ganeshguri, Zoo Road, and Six Mile, heavy dust and smoke from construction activities have made the air difficult to breathe. The lack of proper dust control measures, continuous movement of heavy vehicles, and open dumping of construction materials have worsened the situation. Residents are facing respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health issues. I request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to control dust, cover construction materials, and ensure proper air quality monitoring. Guwahati deserves development, but not at the cost of public health.

Jishu Roy

Guwahati

Are women truly treated as equals?

Despite claims of progress, genuine equality feels distant. When violence against women occurs, attention shifts to judging the victim – what she wore, did, and where she went – rather than the person responsible. We essentially restrict women's freedom instead of demanding accountability from those who commit harm, placing the responsibility for safety squarely on them. It’s unsettling, as often, home isn’t a sanctuary for women. Abuse, whether physical, verbal, or controlling, frequently remains hidden because of shame or worry. Real fairness is impossible while so many live anxiously, feeling watched and afraid. Genuine security arises when we emphasize accountability instead of limitations. Regulations require firm application, roadways need improved illumination, and law enforcement deserves enhanced training. Also, schools should foster esteem rather than domination. Let’s construct a community allowing women unhindered movement – not sheltered by barriers, yet empowered with assurance.

Dikshita Choudhury

Pragjyotish college

Shame!

The Kharge family is one of the most powerful families in the Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge, a true loyalist of Sonia Gandhi, happens to be the President of Congress, and Jr Kharge is a powerful cabinet minister of Karnataka. Both father and son have one thing in common. They do not like Assam and Asomiyas. Mallikarjun Kharge, in his recent visit to Assam with his boss Rahul Gandhi, openly threatened our CM in a public meeting in Chaygaon to put him behind bars if Congress comes to power and assured the evicted illegal encroachers that they would rehabilitate them with full financial aid. Jr Kharge too recently criticised the centre for allotting the semiconductor plant industry to Jagiroad, Assam. He further went on to declare that Assam does not have people with the requisite technical expertise for such a plant. Earlier also, when Dr Bhupen Hazarika was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously by the government of India, Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government’s decision, as, according to the veteran Congress leader, Dr Hazarika was just a mere singer. Our CM was very right when he described Jr Kharge as a first-class idiot. But very surprisingly, Gaurav Gogoi has a different idea. He does not have the guts to question Jr Kharge due to reasons known to all. SHAME!

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Culture of saving

"The habit of saving is an education" is a famous quote attributed to American clergyman and writer Theodore Munger. Saving one's own money is an art and, of course, mathematics. Wise utilisation of available money, without wasteful expenditure—in other words, "thrift"—although not easy, is inevitable for personal security towards education, exigency and retirement, to name only a few. Furthermore, an increment in the economic health of a nation is a huge plus.

Money saving is financial prudence, and this concept must have been foremost in the minds of the officials of the "World Society of Savings Bank" during the International Savings Bank Congress way back in 1924, when they announced the "World Thrift Day" on October 31. India observes the annual event on October 30 instead. Focus is principally on people of developing countries to foster in them the habit of saving hard-earned money in banks. "Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving" is an apt saying.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)