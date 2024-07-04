Letters to the EDITOR: Hathras tragedy

Hathras tragedy

Reams have been written about the need to have in place an effective crowd control mechanism in religious congregations. But the reality is that the quality of crowd management is a far cry from expected standards in India. Many past tragedies have left unmistakable imprints, but the stakeholders are not keen to learn. The tendency to take people for granted and a chronic lack of disaster anticipation are shocking. The stampede near Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras that claimed nearly 120 lives of devotees who were leaving after a “ satsang” points to the callous approach of the state and the event organizers. The religious discourse is said to have taken place in a small hall with only one narrow functional exit door, the others being closed for the preacher’s cavalcade to pass, and there was a massive crowd of nearly one lakh devotees.

Apparently, there was scarce manpower to control the sudden exodus. Was the district administration in the dark about the Satsang? Were necessary arrangements like water and food made? People rushed out due to heat and humidity, says one report, so the next question is whether the hall had an adequate number of fans, if at all. In many religious functions, the organizers have their own personnel, but they are almost always overruled by the frenzied crowd. The state police are rarely assigned the duty of main crowd control, and the result is a frightening repeat of tragedies of the Hathras kind.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Chess is one of the oldest games

Chess is one of the most ancient, intellectual, and cultural games, with a combination of sport, scientific thinking, and elements of art. As an affordable and inclusive activity, it can be exercised anywhere and played by all, across the barriers of language, age, gender, physical ability, or social status.

It is an immensely complex game, which is the basis for its enjoyment. It includes many unique pieces with their own specific moving patterns. It also has numerous rules and scenarios, which keep the game fresh and interesting. Due to the various moving patterns and rules, it leads to a particularly complex game. It is a global game that promotes fairness, inclusion, and mutual respect, noting in this regard that it can contribute to an atmosphere of tolerance and understanding among peoples and nations. The origins of chess can be traced back to the ancient Indian game of ‘Chaturanga’, which flourished around the 6th century. ‘Chaturanga’, meaning ‘four divisions’, was a precursor to modern chess, featuring distinct military divisions represented by pieces on a 64-square board. While the exact origins remain shrouded in mystery, evidence suggests that ‘Chaturanga’ played a pivotal role in the development of chess, with its strategic gameplay and unique piece movements laying the foundation for the game we know today.

Chess teaches us the value of learning a skill, the challenge of competing, and the joy of winning. It is believed to have originated in northern India over a thousand years ago. It was known as “chaturanga” and gradually spread to Persia, where it became ‘shatranj’. From there, it travelled to Europe and evolved into the chess we know today.

A chess board is made of 64 squares, with 8 rows and 8 columns, called “ranks” and “files,” respectively. Players may use either a white or black set of pieces. Each player starts with 16 pieces: eight pawns, two knights, two bishops, two rooks, one queen, and one king. Each piece has its own unique way of moving.

Jubel D’Cruz,

New Criminal Bills: Prospects & Challenges

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, which aims to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, introduces various reforms and provisions. The Nyaya Sanhita updates outdated provisions of the Indian Penal Code, making it more relevant to contemporary issues and societal changes. It incorporates gender-neutral language and provisions, which can help address crimes against all genders more effectively. It introduces harsher penalties for serious offences like terrorism, sexual offences, and organized crime, which could act as a deterrent. The bill emphasizes the protection and rights of victims, ensuring they receive timely justice and support. The Nyaya Sanhita aims to simplify and clarify the legal provisions, making the law more accessible and understandable to the general public. It includes provisions for new types of crimes, such as cybercrimes and environmental offences, which were not adequately covered under the old law. There is a focus on restorative justice, promoting reconciliation and compensation for victims, which can lead to more holistic justice. The effective implementation of the new provisions may face challenges due to the existing legal infrastructure and resource constraints. Stricter laws and harsher penalties can sometimes be misused by authorities, leading to wrongful convictions or harassment.The transition from the Indian Penal Code to the Nyaya Sanhita may create confusion and require significant training and adaptation for law enforcement and judicial officers. There may be overlaps and inconsistencies with other existing laws, which could lead to legal ambiguities and conflicts. Critics argue that the bill may not address all the systemic issues within the criminal justice system, such as delays in trials, police reforms, and judicial accountability. Ensuring that the general public is aware of the new provisions and their rights under the Nyaya Sanhita will require extensive awareness campaigns and education.New and stringent provisions could lead to an increase in litigation, putting additional burden on an already overburdened judicial system.

Anindita Roy

Shocking stampede deaths

It is shocking news for the nation that at least 116 devotees suffocated to their deaths in an incident of stampede at Hathras in connection with a religious congregation. It appears that the administration totally failed to take any precautionary measures in apprehension of such a situation. We pay our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and also pray for the early recovery of the injured persons who are under hospital treatment. We also demand that a judicial inquiry be conducted by appointing a retired Supreme Court judge to find out the truth about whose fault such an incident took place and to punish the responsible officers. Besides that, the families of each of the people who lost their lives should be adequately compensated.

Subhash Chandra Biswas

Guwahati

End to colonial laws

Through your esteemed column, I would like to express my gratitude to the legislators for bringing an end to the aged colonial laws and adding new life to them by amending, adding, and substituting certain provisions in those colonial codes. Decriminalisation of certain traditional offences and criminalization of some new acts or omissions that are found to be against the law are sufficiently progressive. Another pragmatic step they took was to provide security to witnesses, which will encourage them to adduce evidence fearlessly for vindicating their rights and to assist the judiciary in providing justice. It is because of these reasons that no witness will turn hostile, and courts will not acquit anyone on grounds of ‘reasonable doubt’. And moreover, the introduction of Zero-FIR, Summons, and mandatory videography of the heinous crime scenes will provide the justice delivery mechanism with momentum to give speedy justice and will surely be transparent, fair, and reasonable. They will set progressive precedents, which will be hailed by all three organs of government and the citizens, and they will vindicate the rights, property, and reputation of all.

Malobika Borah

Tinsukia