Letters to The EDITOR: Hats off, Sanju

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Hats off, Sanju

During the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, Sanju Samson's intent and reckless batting instilled fear in England's minds from the outset. Samson was carrying the momentum from his match-winning Eden Gardens knock and seemed destined for another superlative innings. His 89 off 42 balls almost sealed England's fate even before they came out to bat. The power he generated was awesome, while timing and precision were exemplary. The way he cut Archer over point for a six was reminiscent of Sachin Tendulkar's similar shot off Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup. Sanju's 'high-risk, high-gain' formula had dashed England's hopes. Without a doubt, Sanju's performance has escalated following the reprieve. Congratulations, Sanju. Keep up your excellent work.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Illuminating article by

Himangshu Ranjan

I put on record my sincere appreciation to Mr Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan for his illuminating analysis on the vexed issue of 'migration patterns and socioeconomic impact in Assam'. The article objectively showcases the pros and cons of the often-discussed issue of migration and its economic impact on the demography of our state, without hurting sentiments on this sensitive topic. The article poignantly highlights how migrants contribute to the growth and intensification of structural inequalities by providing essential labour to address the shortage of local workers. Your esteemed daily deserves accolades for publishing such an article.

Gautam Ganguly.

Guwahati

Worst Enemy

The ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran has taken the world to the brink of WW3, with the UN remaining as a mute spectator. The latest development in the sinking of an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean by the US, causing several deaths, is yet another part of the war where naval warfare is involved. We all know that all littoral nations control the sea or ocean waters up to 14 km from their coastlines, beyond which the waters are considered international. The torpedo attack took place in the international waters near Sri Lanka.

Immediately after the sinking of the Iranian frigate by a US torpedo, our opposition, in its usual style, started raising a hue and cry over the issue and has started criticizing the central government for its inaction as if the attack on the Iranian frigate took place within Indian territorial waters. The opposition ought to remember that it is the INDIAN Ocean, not the one owned by INDIA, where the torpedo attack took place and where India has no authority.

Once again it is proved that Indians are India's worst enemy.

DR. ASHIM CHOWDHURY,

GUWAHATI