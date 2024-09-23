Letters to the Editor: Heatwave in NE region

Heatwave in NE region

If there is a sudden shift in normal weather conditions, including the erratic rainfall or failure of monsoon in a profusely fertile and predominantly rain-fed state of Assam, its consequential effect is not difficult to perceive. The current unprecedented heatwave and a dry spell sweeping across the state will take a toll on its forest cover, its economy, and the and the daily lives of the people and trigger a price hike of essential commodities. And that is exactly what has happened in Assam and other states of the north-eastern region of the country. Parts of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh have also experienced intense heatwaves, with temperatures soaring much higher than normal. A sweltering heat spell has swept across even the state capital, Itanagar. The disquieting situation must act as a wake-up call for the political parties, student organisations, women's groups, cultural organizations etc., to come forward towards helping grow more trees so that the state of health of the natural environment and ecosystem remain satisfactory. The editorial 'Man-made Heatwave' published in your esteemed daily on September 22 has rightly said that human senseless interference with nature and burning fossil fuels have led to the collapse of the environmental system today. The urgent need is to accelerate our deep concern for the protection of green cover. The sixty percent loss of tree cover in the northeastern states between the years of 2001 and 2023 is the testimony of how the several laws that regulate and restrict felling of trees have been flouted rather than followed. You have rightly said that the region, particularly in Assam, needs a realistic and massive plantation campaign on a priority basis to produce more nature lovers like Jadav Payeng. As things stand today, demand for fossil fuels should be reduced, and people must accept clean energy facilities such as solar power to be free from the adverse effects of climate change. There is, however, a tool that can accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels if the state government imposes 'a carbon price' on the polluters. A price on carbon aims at discouraging the demand for these fuels; the price, tax, or fee on the carbon pollution these fuels emit needs to be very high. A carbon price is an effective tool to ensure a livable world for everyone. Needless to say, building climate resilience in agriculture in Assam must get top priority, as the state has a high reliance on agriculture because of its growing population. Assam Agriculture University must develop climate-resistant technologies to cope with the changing climate. Let us resolve to take meaningful action by speeding up the transition away from fossil fuels. Climate income—a carbon price with revenue paid to the government—is an effective tool for achieving that goal. One must remember that cruelty to nature is more dangerous and detrimental to all living species on the earth.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

On the brink of greatness

Indian hockey is on a high, as exemplified by the way Manpreet Singh's men dominated the Men's Asian trophy at China's Halunbuir. Notwithstanding the fact that India was the favourite to lift the title, the boys had to perform on the day, and they did. Although India fought hard to overcome an unexpected resistance from China in the final, the same team it had blanked in the league match, there was little doubt that it was the best team on display throughout the tourney. More than the win, the manner in which coach Craig Fulton's boys thrashed every team they came across was a sight to behold. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal, 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal, bronze at the recent Paris Olympics, and now Asian gold: India has had an excellent run on the astroturf for a couple of years, after a long, long period.

The best part of the present Indian hockey team is the unity and spirit with which they come across the field come what may. Coach Fulton's disinclination towards unnecessary and unwarranted chopping of players, in contrast to a few former coaches, has played its role. The talented players, of course, are indispensable to Indian hockey. At the same time, it is felt that India should not rest on its laurels; the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands should be another platform to showcase their undoubtedly brilliance. With a new breed of exceptional talent rubbing shoulders with the established stars, the team is on the brink of greatness.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Where is Anna Hazare?

Anna Hazare, the lone Gandhian, was in the national media, both print and electronic, some years back. Along with Anna, another name also became household among the Delhiites by being his deputy in Anna’s crusade against corruption under the then Congress government under Sheila Dixit. He is none other than Arvind Kejriwal. Along with Kejriwal, another crusader, named Manish Sisodia, was with Anna like his shadow. Anna’s crusade against corruption won, and Sheila Dixit's government was rejected by Delhiites. A new regional political party named AAP was formed by Kejriwal, and later on he became the CM of Delhi, ignoring Anna’s advice. Kejriwal nominated his trusted deputy Sisodia as his deputy, whom he once even dared to compare with great BHAGAT SINGH. Then things changed drastically as AAP leaders got involved in various scams, of course infamous being Sisodia, who got involved with the infamous LIQUOR SCAM. The rest is history. Now where is poor Anna Hazare, the mentor of Kejriwal? We believe he got lost in the thin air of nation’s politics.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.