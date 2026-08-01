Letters to The EDITOR: Height of Appeasement?

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Height of appeasement?

Very recently, the IHF has decided to change the colour of the national hockey team's jersey from the age-old blue to saffron due to some technical reasons. This very action of the IHF immediately stirred a hornet's nest among the secular opposition parties, the Congress in particular. We all know that since time immemorial, the jersey colour of the Indian hockey team has been blue, but what is wrong with the saffron colour? Saffron is one of the three colours of our national flag, and it stands for strength, courage, and sacrifice. The jersey colour will not win our team matches; it is the skill and talent of our boys and girls that will make the difference on the result sheet. It appears as if the Congress, in particular, believes that this very decision will saffronise the Indian hockey team's performances in the coming Hockey World Cup tournament. Sadly, the politicians of our country believe that the colour of the jersey is more important for the team's success than its performance on the hockey turf during those 70 minutes. According to Priyanka Gandhi, our jersey colour should be green.

Is it not a height of appeasement?

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Appointment of State Chief Information Commissioner

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to convey my heartiest congratulations to Honourable Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, the distinguished former Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), on his appointment as the State Chief Information Commissioner of Assam.

Shri Choudhury's distinguished record in public service, marked by integrity, administrative competence, and impartiality, makes him an eminently deserving choice for this important constitutional office. His extensive experience and commitment to ethical governance inspire confidence that the State Information Commission will continue to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and the citizens' right to information in accordance with the highest standards of public administration.

I extend my best wishes to him for a successful and distinguished tenure. May he continue to serve the people of Assam with wisdom, fairness, integrity, and unwavering dedication.

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup