Letters to The EDITOR: High stakes in higher education

High stakes in higher education

Achieving high marks remains the primary ambition for most students. In classrooms and households across the country, examinations are often seen as decisive moments that determine a child's future. Pariksha Pe Charcha has championed a student-friendly and stress-free education system. It is important to remind ourselves that examinations are not meant to be sources of fear but opportunities for learning, reflection, and self-discovery.

The challenge of current perceptions is too great, and students need to upgrade themselves for all the challenges. Unfortunately, society often interprets lower grades as signs of failure or personal inadequacy. This habit of judging a student's value solely through academic performance has distorted our understanding of what grades truly represent. Too often, a single score is mistaken for the total measure of a student's diverse abilities and potential. The emotional toll of this mindset is visible in disappointment, embarrassment, fear, and helplessness. Persistent academic struggle can even lead to what psychologists describe as learned helplessness, where students begin to believe that effort no longer matters. At this stage, curiosity, the very heart of learning, slowly fades. The evolution of Pariksha Pe Charcha gives the much-needed boost, and the confidence level goes up on the eve of examinations. The spirit of Pariksha Pe Charcha seeks to correct this misunderstanding by placing the student's mental well-being at the centre of the examination process. It urges students, parents, and teachers to see examinations not as judgements on personal worth, but as milestones in a longer journey of growth. Since its first edition on February 16, 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha has grown steadily in scope and participation. What began as a town hall-style interaction at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi has evolved into a nationwide platform reaching millions of students through in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats. Participation has expanded from a few tens of thousands in the early editions to over 3.5 crore registrations in 2025. The initiative has rightfully earned a Guinness World Record for its widespread engagement and rightful approach to studies.

C.K. SUBRAMANIAM

(cksumpire@gmail.com)

Striking similarity

It is often seen that some top leaders of the world have some striking similarities, which may be a coincidence. In this regard, of late, yours truly, with very limited knowledge, wants to quote the names of two gentlemen, namely Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, and Rahul Gandhi, in their dress code. The duo, on all occasions, wears T-shirts and common trousers. Can their age be the reason for their dressing style, or is there any other hidden reason?

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.