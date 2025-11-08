Letters to the EDITOR: Holidays affecting work culture vs. work-life balance

Holidays affecting work culture vs. work-life balance



In reference to the news item with the headline ‘Too many holidays affecting work culture’, published in your esteemed daily on November 7, I would like to share my views. As Haruki Murakami aptly said, “From a distance, most things look beautiful.” The official working hours of state government offices are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, a large section of the public is unaware that many employees continue to work beyond these hours. In fact, some ministerial staff often carry their official work home to complete assignments after office hours.

It is also a reality that the workforce in many offices is inadequate. With limited manpower, these departments still manage to cater to the needs of a large population like that of India. Under such strain, holidays play a vital role in ensuring a healthy work-life balance for these employees.

That said, I agree that excessive holidays, declared to appease every community, may adversely affect work culture and efficiency. The government should, therefore, restrict official holidays to those festivals that are commonly celebrated by the majority of people in Assam, while keeping an option of restricted holidays for other festivals such as Chhath Puja. Additionally, the number of restricted holidays available to employees may be increased from the current two to three days.

Lastly, the special casual leave under the Matri-Pitri Vandana scheme is a commendable initiative, allowing employees residing away from their parents to spend quality time with them.

Bikashdeep Baruah,

Guwahati

Muted reception for World Cup winner Uma Chhetri in Assam

Uma Chhetri, the talented cricketer from Assam and the Northeast who made history as part of India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025-winning team, returned to her home state yesterday after the team’s remarkable triumph. Despite her historic achievement, her arrival at the airport was marked by a conspicuous absence of fanfare or an official welcome. Only members of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, led by its president Sunil Chetry, a handful of Assam Cricket Association representatives, local correspondents, and a few well-wishers were present to greet her—a stark contrast to the enthusiastic receptions usually arranged for such accomplishments. No other organizations from Assam were present to welcome her.

The muted reception for Uma Chhetri stands out when compared to past occasions where sportspersons returning after major achievements received grander welcomes and wider media attention. The noticeable absence of the state’s key sports authorities has further amplified public disappointment. Many have questioned the apparent inaction and lack of initiative shown by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare of Assam, headed by Minister Nandita Garlosa, in extending an official reception or timely felicitation for the World Cup champion.

The lack of a significant government or official presence at Uma Chhetri’s homecoming has raised uncomfortable questions – is there a continuing bias against acknowledging women’s achievements in sports, or is this a case of discrimination based on community identity? Uma Chhetri, who emerged from a humble background in Golaghat, had to overcome many hurdles on her way to representing both Assam and the wider Northeast with distinction. Yet, her remarkable feat did not elicit the public celebration and institutional honours her male counterparts and other achievers have often received.

Voices from Assam’s cricket community and civil society have expressed regret and disappointment over this neglect, urging for immediate introspection. “This is not merely an oversight, but a reflection of how women achievers – and especially those from marginalized or minority communities – are often celebrated less enthusiastically,” said Sunil Chetry, president of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, who was present at the airport.

While a felicitation ceremony may be organized later by the Assam Cricket Association or the government, the absence of a warm welcome upon Uma’s arrival has undoubtedly cast a shadow. There is a growing call for greater recognition of women’s achievements, equal respect in public celebrations, and the elimination of gender and community bias in honouring sporting heroes.

India’s triumph at the Women’s Cricket World Cup is a source of pride for the entire nation and for Assam. Uma Chhetri’s achievement deserves to be celebrated with the same joy and respect extended to her male peers – both to honour her journey and to inspire future generations of girls from Assam and the Northeast who dare to dream just as big.

Krishna Poudel,

Biswanath