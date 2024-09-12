Letters to the EDITOR: Homecoming

Homecoming

Ripun Bora, the then president of Asam Congress is once again in the news. After, deserting Congress along with Sushmita Deb, (the firebrand and one-time Congress leader from Barak Valley) has made a homecoming after spending almost two-and-half years fruitlessly in TMC.

He has suddenly started realising his mistake citing that during his entire stint with TMC, he was never given an appointment with TMC boss Mamata Banerjee even though he was all in all of Assam TMC. He has finally realized that TMC is a regional party of WB.

With his resignation from TMC, the said party must be feeling poorer without Ripun Bora who had a very suggestive history. Now like BJP, the Congress too has become a ‘double-engine’ party with Bhupen Bora and Ripun Bora combination.

We the bona fide Asomiyas wish Ripun Bora well!

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati