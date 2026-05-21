Letters to the Editor: Homework: A Message

Homework: A Message

Homework is not just a film; it is a mirror to every Assamese heart. Releasing on 15 May, this masterpiece tenderly captures the unspoken differences between a bustling city household and a quiet village home. Through the innocent eyes of a child, we feel the weight of homework and exams in a metro family, where studies are seen as pressure — a burden that steals away joy. In contrast, the same books and the same tests, in a village household, become part of life itself, woven into tradition, discipline, and togetherness.

With breathtaking details of everyday Assamese living — the warmth of family meals, the rhythm of household chores, and the echoes of childhood struggles — Homework awakens nostalgia and stirs emotions we may have forgotten. It reminds us of who we are, where we come from, and how the meaning of education and family has changed across generations.

This is a story that will touch every Assamese soul, because somewhere within all of us lives a child who has felt the joy, the pain, and the unspoken weight of “Homework.”

Plavan Bhuyan,

T.H.B College, Jamugurihat

Say goodbye to traditional practices

It is heartening to learn that the state government is set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the coming special Assembly session, which is indeed a welcome move. Assam will be among the first states to move towards banning polygamy, even as the decision attracts the ire of radicals within sections of Muslim society. Such traditional practices, rooted in so-called religious sanctity, have no place in a modern society. History also shows that many such practices were not only derogatory to women's dignity but were also perilous to their lives. One must strongly condemn such evil practices that still prevail in sections of society in a modern and progressive India. Therefore, the government's intervention against practices such as triple talaq, polygamy, early marriage, and child marriage is extremely necessary today to ensure women their rightful place in society, where they constitute half of the total population. When there is an improvement in the status of women in society, other constitutional ideals such as national integration, secularism, and equality will definitely receive a significant boost in the long run.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati