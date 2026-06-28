Letters to The EDITOR: Honouring the Healers: National Doctors’ Day

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Honouring the healers: National Doctors’ Day

In India, National Doctor's Day is observed every year on July 1 to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of doctors to society. The date holds special significance as it marks both the birth and death anniversaries of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the country's most respected physicians and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. His life remains a powerful example of dedication, compassion, and service to humanity.

Doctor's Day is more than just a ceremonial occasion-it is a heartfelt tribute to the medical fraternity, acknowledging their relentless efforts in safeguarding public health.

Doctors play a crucial role not only in treating illnesses but also in preventing diseases, promoting well-being, and guiding communities towards healthier lifestyles. Their work often extends beyond hospitals and clinics, influencing policies, research, and public awareness.

In times of crisis, such as pandemics or widespread health emergencies, the importance of doctors becomes even more evident. With hospitals overwhelmed and patient numbers rising, doctors work tirelessly under immense pressure, often putting their own health and personal lives at risk. They endure long hours, emotional strain, and challenging conditions, all while remaining committed to saving lives.

This day serves as an opportunity for society to express gratitude to these real-life heroes who consistently prioritise the well-being of others over their own. Their unwavering dedication, courage, and resilience inspire trust and hope, even in the most difficult circumstances.

National Doctor's Day reminds us not only to appreciate doctors on this special occasion but also to respect and support them every day. Their service is a cornerstone of a healthy and functioning society, and their contributions deserve our deepest admiration and recognition.

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com

Choosing the right mushroom for Assam's small farmers

Many first-time mushroom farmers in Assam lose money by picking the wrong variety. Button mushrooms sell for Rs 200-250/kg in Guwahati, but they need 14-18°C to fruit. Maintaining that temperature in summer requires air-conditioned rooms and an investment of over Rs 50,000. With frequent power cuts, the crop risk is high.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kamrup, notes that most failed units it assessed had chosen button mushrooms without cold storage. The failures were not due to poor effort but to a climate mismatch.

Assam's weather supports two AC-free alternatives. Oyster mushrooms fruit at 18-24°C from October to February. Milky mushrooms grow at 25-35°C from March to September. Both need only basic rooms and low-cost cooling methods such as khus curtains, earthen pots, and night ventilation.

The math favours small budgets. Ten oyster mushroom bags cost Rs 1,500- Rs 2,000 and yield 15-20 kg in 45 days. At Rs 120-160/kg, the revenue is Rs 2,400- Rs 3,200 per cycle. The same setup can shift to milky mushrooms in summer, yielding 20-25 kg at Rs 180-220/kg. Two cycles a year can net Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 without electricity bills for cooling.

For youth needing quick income with limited capital, this rotation is practical. Oyster mushrooms provide the fastest return, while milky mushrooms make productive use of the hot months.

We should promote crops that suit Assam's climate before promoting those that suit distant market prices. The best mushroom for a Guwahati farmer is not the costliest one but the one that survives a power cut.

Kangkamita Hazarika, Biswanath

kangkamitahaz0@gmail.com

Language tourism: Assam's emerging future

In my opinion, a society that values its language values its own identity. Language is much more than a medium of communication; it carries the memories, wisdom, traditions, literature, and collective experiences of generations. When a language is preserved and celebrated, it keeps alive the unique cultural character of a region and strengthens the emotional bond between people and their heritage.

Today, rapid globalization and technological advancement have made many local languages vulnerable to decline. Therefore, efforts to protect and promote linguistic heritage should not be viewed as acts of nostalgia but as investments in the future. Encouraging people to learn about regional languages, literature, folklore, music, and traditions can generate cultural awareness, create employment opportunities, and foster sustainable development while preserving authenticity.

I believe that governments, educational institutions, local communities, and young people all have an equal responsibility to ensure that linguistic diversity continues to thrive. Digital technology, research, cultural festivals, museums, and educational initiatives can make languages more accessible to future generations without compromising their originality.

Ultimately, every language represents a unique way of understanding the world. Losing even one language means losing an irreplaceable part of human civilization. Protecting linguistic heritage is not only about preserving the past; it's about building a future where cultural diversity, knowledge, and identity continue to flourish together.

Aditya Kamble

adiikamble16@gmail.com

Safe youth life

The recent inferno in a three-storeyed coaching centre building in Lucknow is indeed a matter of serious concern, especially for parents, as most of the victims were students. The parents who lost their children in the fire incident have suffered an irreparable loss. One shudders to think about which direction we are heading and why our youth are not safe. During the leakage of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test question paper, at least fourteen aspirants across the country committed suicide. It needs to be mentioned here that most of the structures built in crowded urban areas across the city violate construction and fire-safety norms. Such tragedies should serve as an eye-opener to the callous attitude of the concerned officials who issue fitness certificates to buildings without proper inspection. It is high time we took up the issues plaguing the youth, who are the future of the nation, on an urgent basis.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati