Letters to The EDITOR: Hopeful of a liveable society

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Hopeful of a liveable society

What type of a social system we look around for in our country is a big question to be asked of the political leaders, intellectuals and others if we're to build a better place to live with dignity. Presently, we're accustomed to facing an opposite picture of society, which is devoid of ethical values and not conducive to living. At this juncture, people may choose an ideology that is worthy of following in their lives and usher in a reliable future so they can grasp every opportunity in their favour. We've lived in such a society that glorifies the antisocial elements at the cost of our dedicated service, and a truly classless society is beyond our imagination. We're aspiring to peace, not war, but warmongers still linger in society to turn the world into devastation, and thus a grim picture of society persists, which paves the way for lawlessness.

Nowadays, in India we've witnessed hate speeches and personal attacks in any election, which is detrimental to a civilized society as morality is being eroded continuously, but still we're hopeful that a liveable society can be sustained by eradicating all hostilities towards life.

Benudhar Das

Galiahati- No.2, Barpeta

Our Power, Our Planet

The message “Our power, our planet” on Earth Day is simple, but it carries a responsibility many people still avoid. We often talk about climate change as if it's someone else’s problem: governments, industries, or future generations. But the truth is uncomfortable: our daily choices are quietly shaping the planet’s future. We are part of the problem before we can be part of the solution, from wasting electricity to ignoring plastic use. What stands out is the idea that power is not just authority; it's responsibility. Renewable energy, conservation, and sustainable habits are not distant concepts anymore; they are urgent necessities. Nevertheless awareness without action has become a common pattern. Celebrating Earth Day once a year means nothing if the remaining 364 days are filled with negligence. At the same time, it would be unfair to place the entire burden on individuals while large-scale polluters continue unchecked. Real change demands both personal discipline and strict policy enforcement. Governments must act decisively, but citizens must stop waiting for instructions. If we continue with half-hearted efforts, sustainability will remain a slogan rather than a reality. Protecting the planet is no longer a choice or a trend; it's a duty. And honestly, the longer we delay, the fewer choices we will have left.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Curb sale of single-use plastic items

It is a well-known fact that one of the major causes of recurring floods in Guwahati is clogged drains. But we cannot always blame the residents for this. There are several wards across the city where door-to-door garbage collection is not done regularly, forcing the people of the area to dump garbage in the drains. Most people know about the effect of it, but they have no other option but to dump plastic water bottles and plastic carry bags into open drains regularly, which chokes the city's drainage network. The foolish practice is getting more widespread every day due to municipal authorities' shocking negligence and leniency towards the garbage collection agencies. The editorial 'Breaking through Guwahati's flooding labyrinth' has rightly said that once the flow of SUPs is effectively curbed in the market, people will be forced to carry their own reusable bags to shops and markets. It will definitely reduce our dumping habit of plastic waste into open drains. Therefore, we need regular inspection of every single roadside shop and market for strict enforcement of prohibition. Secondly, there is a need for a strong oversight mechanism to prevent corrupt municipal employees, who undermine enforcement efforts. Thirdly, the street vendors' long-pending demand for designated space must be prioritized immediately, as it is an interconnected issue to address the city's recurring floods. Unless we change our narrow mindset and display better civic sense in using dustbins for daily garbage disposal, we will continue with a lifetime of struggle through knee-deep to chest-deep water in every monsoon, as even the most expensive pumping system cannot help us overcome the urban flooding.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Ceasefire or a tactic?

The extension of the ceasefire in West Asia is not just a pause in the war but a unique tactic which the US is employing to trade coercion under the veneer of negotiation. By imposing a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and intercepting ships carrying oil through it, America is not only shaping the battlefield but is also signalling another phase of escalation if the peace talks fail at the end. The war that started by bombing the Iranian cities has shifted to this narrow choke point now, which accounts for the transit of about 20% of the world's oil through it. Since the US has now realized that rather than barraging missiles on the war-torn cities, it can wield more pressure in the negotiation process if the economic gateway of Iran is disrupted. The Islamabad peace talks are now interpreted less as a genuine diplomatic endeavour for de-escalation and more as a US exit strategy through coercive negotiation.

Each halt is now raising speculation rather than giving hope, as the conflict is being managed through the deadlines. The attempt to seize Hormuz itself is a continuance of war in between the ceasefires. Each failure in talks is now fostering doubt about another US enforcement of something harsh which could affect the whole world abominably. And if the negotiations in Islamabad fail this time to bring an end to this ongoing conflict, then it may be the final pause before the US inflicts a catastrophe on Iran, which history will etch in its records.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

English’s versatility

Language serves as a garment, showcasing one's thoughts to others. The official language of approximately 58 sovereign and 27 non-sovereign countries, English is spoken by over 1.5 billion people globally, and its growth has been viewed with guarded interest because of its flexibility and status as a work in progress. People cannot afford to be complacent when others are speaking flawless English. The language pundits will declare that English is nobody's property; it is the property of the language itself.

However, cynics may declare, "English can be understood through tough, thorough thought"; it's as simple as that. That said, simple, effective, comprehensible and assimilable sentences are all that the language demands. Experts say the language is easy to learn because of its "comparatively systematic grammar". As mankind has evolved, it has taken many roots, and people and communities all around have deciphered the luxury of imbibing good English knowledge.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)