Letters to THE EDITOR: Horrific Morikolong robbery and murder case

Horrific Morikolong robbery and murder case

Through the esteemed column of your newspaper, I would like to express my deep concern and sorrow regarding the tragic incident of robbery that recently took place at Morikolong in Nagaon, involving a doctor couple. The incident has shocked the entire district and created fear and insecurity among common citizens.

It is extremely heartbreaking that after fighting for her life in hospital for 16 days, the lady finally succumbed to her injuries caused by the robbers. Such a brutal and inhuman act cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. The criminals responsible for this robbery and murder deserve the strictest punishment under the law. As this is my local district, I sincerely urge the administration and police authorities to give utmost attention to this matter and ensure a fair, speedy, and strong investigation so that justice is delivered without delay. Incidents like these raise serious concerns regarding public safety and law and order in the area. I also request the authorities concerned strengthen security measures and increase police vigilance so that such unfortunate incidents do not happen again in the future.

I hope my concern will find a place in your esteemed newspaper and awaken the authorities towards immediate action.

Sankalpajit Saikia,

Nagaon University

Improper garbage disposal in Narengi

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the alarming garbage disposal crisis in Narengi. For the past two weeks, garbage has been piling up on streets and public spaces, creating an unhygienic environment. The lack of regular, proper waste collection has turned our clean locality into a dumping ground, creating a foul odour and posing a severe risk of diseases like malaria and dengue. Stray animals are scattering waste, blocking roads, and attracting insects. Residents are struggling to live in these unsanitary conditions, particularly children and the elderly. Despite several complaints made to the local municipal authorities, no concrete action has been taken to address this issue. I urge the local administration to take immediate steps to clear the accumulated garbage and ensure regular disposal services. Moreover, there is an urgent need to install more public bins and promote segregation of waste to prevent this situation from recurring.

Himanjyoti Kalita,

Gauhati University

Humanity over hatred

At a time when many parts of the country are being torn apart by identity politics and communal narratives, Kerala has once again stood out by showing that humanity still comes first. The recent election results from the state have sent across a powerful message: in a Muslim-majority constituency, people voted for a Christian candidate; in a Hindu-majority area, voters backed a Muslim leader; and in a Christian-majority constituency, another Muslim candidate won the people’s trust. These results clearly show that Kerala’s voters do not merely fall for religious propaganda or get carried away by divisive slogans. Instead, they look into a candidate’s integrity, capability, and commitment to public welfare. What makes Kerala different is its strong culture of coexistence, social awareness, and political maturity. People from different communities have grown up together, stood by one another in times of crisis, and learned to live hand in hand despite differences. Education and social interaction have helped citizens see through attempts to stir up hatred or drive communities apart. While many politicians try to play the religion card to win votes, Kerala has proved that unity and mutual respect can still win the day.

In the end, Kerala’s greatest achievement is not merely political—it is moral. The state has shown that when people rise above narrow identities and judge leaders by their actions rather than their religion, democracy truly comes alive. In a world where hatred often spreads like wildfire, Kerala continues to stand tall as a beacon of communal harmony, proving that humanity can still outweigh hostility and that unity, after all, is the strongest force of all.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat