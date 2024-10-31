Letters to the EDITOR: How Diwali impacts our lives

How Diwali impacts our lives

When we think of Diwali, the first thing that comes to mind is the festival of lights. Diwali is indeed a festival of lights, celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. Lighting lamps and candles illuminates our surroundings, creating a beautiful ambiance. The lights of Diwali not only brighten our surroundings but also bring smiles and happiness to our faces. However, during Diwali, many people use firecrackers and colourful lights extensively, which may not have a direct impact on our lives but does have indirect consequences that we often overlook. These colourful lights require a significant amount of electricity. Many people unnecessarily use a large number of such lights, leading to a considerable waste of electricity. This excessive use causes electricity shortages, which is noticeable nowadays as more and more people indulge in using such lights. As electricity has become essential for daily life, it is our moral duty to avoid wasting it; otherwise, constant power shortages may inconvenience us greatly.

During Diwali, one of the most harmful practices for society and the environment is the use of firecrackers. Firecrackers cause severe environmental pollution and noise pollution. When crackers are burst, they release smoke that mixes with the atmosphere, posing a health hazard not only to humans but also to other living beings. Additionally, many firecrackers produce loud noises that are harmful to humans and animals alike. For example, during Diwali, the loud noise of firecrackers often frightens pets and stray animals like dogs. As soon as the crackers start bursting, the streets become devoid of these animals, as dogs, in particular, can hear high and low-frequency sounds that humans cannot, causing them significant distress. This is just one visible example; if we examine it scientifically, we’ll find various harmful effects of firecrackers on humans and other creatures alike. If we don’t keep the environment healthy, it won’t allow us to live healthily either. A healthy environment is essential for the survival of both humans and animals.

Apart from environmental and noise pollution, Diwali celebrations can lead to personal harm as well. Many people enjoy bursting crackers, considering it a source of happiness. However, they fail to realize the risks involved until they suffer an injury. If a firecracker accidentally bursts in our hands, it can lead to severe burns. If a stray spark hits our eyes, we could lose our eyesight permanently. Additionally, if a stray spark lands in our home, it could start a fire, resulting in serious personal loss that may be irreparable. Hence, beyond lighting lamps to brighten our surroundings, there’s little necessity to indulge in activities that carry risks. We must encourage our children and loved ones to avoid actions that might bring negativity to their lives.

Celebrating festivals should enhance our happiness, not take it away. Being vigilant is crucial to ensuring that short-lived pleasures don’t permanently erase the joy from our lives. If we become aware of an accident after it has already happened, it may be too late. But if we are cautious beforehand, we can celebrate happily with our families. Remember, we should never risk our lives for temporary enjoyment. The safety of your life lies solely in your hands.

Deborshi Gautam

Bangaon, Belsor