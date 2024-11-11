Letters to the Editor: How photography shapes perspectives

How photography shapes perspectives

Photography has truly changed our world, capturing the moments, emotions, and transformations that define history. From documenting wars and social movements to capturing the delicate beauty of everyday life, photography has become an essential tool for storytelling and preservation. It has the unique ability to transcend language, giving a voice to those who might not otherwise be heard. The visual impact of a photograph often resonates more deeply than words, stirring empathy and prompting action. Today, images taken by professionals and amateurs alike expose injustices, celebrate cultures, and bring us closer to distant realities. We live in an era where the camera lens is a window to the world, empowering us to see beyond our own perspectives and, hopefully, inspiring us to make positive changes.

Chandasmita Kashyap

Gauhati University