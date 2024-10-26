Letters to The EDITOR: How will Lawrence Bishnoi's rising popularity affect the youth?

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

How will Lawrence Bishnoi's rising popularity affect the youth?

In the current times, whether it’s print media, electronic media, or social media, the most frequently mentioned name is Lawrence Bishnoi. His popularity, especially among the youth, is growing rapidly. But who exactly is Lawrence Bishnoi, and why is he at the centre of attention? Lawrence Bishnoi is a young man born on February 12, 1993, into a middle-class family in Punjab. As a student, Lawrence completed his schooling in his hometown. He then enrolled in DAV College in Chandigarh for higher education, followed by enrolling at Punjab University in 2011 to study law. While studying at the university, Lawrence was drawn to student politics and entered it actively. After facing failures in student politics, Lawrence became increasingly frustrated. He was influenced by the English scholar Henry Lawrence and changed his name to Lawrence Bishnoi. During his university days, Lawrence came into contact with a person named Goldy Brar. It was during his time at the university that Lawrence Bishnoi became deeply involved in the world of crime. While still studying at the university, Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested in cases involving murder and threats. As a result, he had to spend time in jail.

There is a common perception that people reform after being in prison, but in Lawrence Bishnoi’s case, jail only led him deeper into the world of crime. Lawrence was determined to establish himself as a gangster. With the help of various arms dealers and other gangsters, Lawrence expanded his influence not only in Punjab but also in other states across the country. Lawrence Bishnoi's journey from being an ordinary middle-class young man to becoming a notorious gangster has raised significant questions about the country’s law and order system. His gang is accused of carrying out numerous high-profile murders both in India and abroad. Some of these accusations have been directly claimed by Lawrence Bishnoi himself, while others remain allegations due to a lack of evidence.

If we highlight some significant incidents, we can see that Lawrence Bishnoi was involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, 2022, a crime orchestrated along with Goldy Brar. Lawrence's name also surfaced in the September 21, 2023, murder of pro-Khalistani supporter Sukhdeep Singh. Additionally, Lawrence has been vocally active against Salman Khan for the blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur. In 2018, Lawrence openly threatened to kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. As part of this, shots were fired at Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, a crime in which Lawrence Bishnoi is allegedly involved. There are also accusations that Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the shooting at the home of singer and actor Gippy Grewal in Canada due to his closeness with Salman Khan. Moreover, Lawrence's name surfaced again in connection with the October 12, 2024, murder of political leader and businessman Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, a case that the Mumbai police are currently investigating.

Although Lawrence Bishnoi is currently imprisoned, his name still evokes fear in various parts of the country. Lawrence is presently held in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail, one of the oldest jails in the country, where Mahatma Gandhi was also imprisoned by the British administration during India's freedom movement. Lawrence was transferred to Sabarmati Jail from Delhi Jail about 14 months ago, and he has not been allowed outside the jail since. Under a special law, Lawrence Bishnoi is to remain incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail until August 2025. This special law permits the state or central government to detain a criminal in a specific jail if releasing them could lead to law and order issues. Furthermore, this law has two other provisions. As of now, there are about 79 registered cases against Lawrence Bishnoi in various states of the country. If Lawrence is named as an accused in the recent Mumbai murder case, this would be the 80th case against him. Out of the 79 cases, Lawrence has already been acquitted in several due to a lack of evidence.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has even been discussed internationally, with allegations from the Canadian government that India has used members of Lawrence’s gang to carry out the murders of pro-Khalistani individuals holding Canadian citizenship. Due to Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement in numerous high-profile murders, his name has gained extensive media and social media coverage. On social media, many people have expressed support for Lawrence Bishnoi, providing various justifications. Some argue that Lawrence's actions against Salman Khan are justified because they believe Khan hurt the religious sentiments of the Bishnoi community. Others question why those who supported figures like Afzal Guru and Yakub Memon, accused of treason, are now opposing Lawrence Bishnoi, who they claim is acting in the country's interest. Such arguments have found traction, particularly among the youth, who are increasingly drawn to these justifications.

However, taking up arms and defying the law cannot be justified under any circumstances. The Indian Constitution does not endorse any actions taken outside the bounds of the law. The attraction of the youth to Lawrence Bishnoi is a worrying sign for the country. Once someone acquires weapons, they could be tempted to undertake any kind of illegal activity. If the youth begin to see Lawrence Bishnoi’s actions as acceptable and follow in his footsteps, it would be a threat to the country. Moreover, it is widely reported that even though Lawrence Bishnoi is imprisoned, he continues to orchestrate his operations from jail. If this is true, it would mark a dark chapter in the country's legal system. If a criminal can operate their empire from inside a jail, then the distinction between being imprisoned and being free becomes irrelevant. In fact, running criminal operations from jail is seen as safer for criminals since they are constantly under police protection inside the prison.

The youth must not idolise someone like Lawrence Bishnoi. There is a need for awareness about the unlawful nature of his actions. Beyond just murder and extortion, Lawrence is also accused of involvement in illegal arms trafficking and drug distribution. Therefore, it is imperative to stop portraying Lawrence Bishnoi as a hero based on selective incidents. Any person who engages in criminal activities—whether it’s Lawrence Bishnoi, Afzal Guru, or Yakub Memon—is criminal. Attempting to justify one criminal while condemning another only creates division in society. Criminals have no religion, caste, or creed. Thus, comments in support of criminals should not be made with bias, as they only divide society and lead to chaos. This division creates a wave of support and opposition instead of distinguishing between right and wrong, misleading the youth. In the case of Lawrence Bishnoi, this has already happened. Such influence on the youth will undoubtedly lead them towards a dark future. Supporting criminals and encouraging the youth to be drawn towards crime is more harmful to society than the criminals themselves. Those who support and justify criminals should also be investigated to prevent anyone from daring to defend criminals in the future.

Deborshi Gautam

(gautamdeborshi@gmail.com)

Barpeta Road deserves stoppage of Bandebharat

The NJP Guwahati Bandebharat train is the most comfortable train. In lower Assam, Barpeta Road is an important railway station. After Kokrajhar and New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road should have a stoppage of the train considering the importance of the town.

So, it is my humble request to the concerned rail minister and member of the parliament of Assam to look into the matter so that in coming 2025, people of Barpeta Road could very comfortably go to the capital of Assam in very short time.

Sanjay Chakraborty,

Barpeta Road.

Conservation of energy

Energy can neither be created nor destroyed. It can only be converted from one form to another. This precisely is why conservation of energy in different forms is a pressing need for the leaders of the globe to take stock. Excessive fossil fuels are detrimental to man and the environment. The issue of global warming and the nations of the world keen to ward off the looming danger of irretrievable damage caused by the same has put energy conservation at the top of the agenda of statesmen across the world. There are no two thoughts about "saving energy is akin to saving the earth." Scientists and environmentalists have beautifully put it, "Save today to survive tomorrow." Even if the resources are not present in abundance, prioritization of energy utilization can work wonders for a country's socioeconomic health.

Newer energies, like solar energy, which converts light energy into electric energy, have been extensively experimented with and prudently used. Companies and industries have to be "energy compliant." Vast energy-consuming organizations and companies are expected to adjust to the energy-saving endeavour of the government. Many of these are at it, though more needs to be done. The overall thrust should be towards spreading awareness among the people on the importance of saving energy. There are many ways a citizen can contribute to reducing global warming. Prudent day-to-day power consumption at various levels can make a huge difference. Today's waste may be tomorrow's shortage. Therefore, ‘balance’ is the key word.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Plea for a safe Diwali

Every year we waste a lot of money on bursting crackers during Diwali. It would be better if we would use the same money for the uplift of the poor. There are millions of people all over the world who do not even get two meals of food to eat a day. Instead of spending money on bursting crackers, which go up in smoke, we should donate the same money to an orphanage or a home for the elderly. At least the people who are left there to die by their ungrateful children will feel happy.

On the other hand, firecrackers create a lot of noise pollution and cause a lot of distress to animals and birds. We should avoid them if possible, or localize their use in a community to an open field. We should also clear up the mess once the festivities get over.

The light of Diwali should be within us. It should symbolise our personal relationship between God and our families. Let the light of Diwali penetrate inward, for only then will it have the lasting benefit. A piece of cotton soaked in ghee lit with a pure heart, a conscious mind, and a desire to be free from ignorance is far brighter than a thousand expensive electric bulbs or earthen lamps. A cracker-free Diwali will save the lives of many people. Hence, I would request people to celebrate Diwali without harming the environment.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)