Letters to The EDITOR: Hydroponic farming: A ray of hope

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Hydroponic farming: A ray of hope

Hydroponic gardening is increasingly getting popular, and it ushers in a new dawn for job seekers in the state, offering unparalleled advantages over traditional farming methods. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil, using water-based nutrient solutions. The faster growth rate and larger yields have made it a more ideal option than those grown in soil. The eco-friendly and sustainable choice has attracted a group of educated youth in Kamrup district, who have recently initiated high technology-driven hydroponic farming of exotic crops and herbs at Rawanboi in Sualkhuchi in an artificially climate-controlled polyhouse (CCPH). Since the produce has great demand in the market, there is a need for soilless farming in every home. Growing leafy vegetables under a hydroponic system is very easy. Farmers can earn more from this system if it is done as per local and market demands. Though initial installation is costly, proper planning of cropping sequence may lead to a more sustainable and beneficial one, as it is the future for humanity, as soil quality will deteriorate in the future. District agriculture officials therefore need to actively monitor the project and motivate the unemployed youth across the state to start such initiatives instead of running after jobs by availing themselves of the benefits provided by the department to boost the state's agriculture sector. The innovative farming ensures the health of crops and supports a cleaner and greener future, while fulfilling the Vision 2025 document of the Government of Assam. Creating hydroponic farming ecosystems among the state's educated youth is the need of the hour, as it is a rewarding way to cultivate plants and enjoy fresh produce right from our own homes.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Rising human-wildlife conflict

Human-wildlife conflict has been increasing in many regions as expanding human activities continue to disturb natural habitats. As forests are cleared for agriculture, roads, and settlements, wild animals lose their natural homes and are forced to move closer to villages and towns in search of food and shelter. This often leads to situations where animals enter farmlands, damage crops, or even pose a threat to human safety.

On the other hand, humans also harm wildlife directly or indirectly through habitat destruction, careless waste disposal, and illegal hunting. Animals like elephants, leopards, wild boars, and monkeys are frequently involved in such conflicts because their territories overlap with human areas. The result is loss of crops, property damage, injury, and sometimes tragic deaths of both people and animals. To reduce this conflict, it is important to protect natural habitats, create safe wildlife corridors, and spread awareness among local communities. Authorities must also ensure proper compensation for affected farmers and promote early-warning systems. Only by balancing development with conservation can we ensure peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Sharmistha Gogoi,

Gauhati University

Plastic pollution

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the public and the concerned authorities to the alarming rise in plastic pollution in our surroundings.

Plastic waste has become one of the biggest environmental threats of our time. From streets and drains to rivers and oceans, plastic is everywhere. It does not decompose for hundreds of years, causing long-term damage to soil, water, and marine life. Animals often ingest plastic, mistaking it for food, which leads to severe health issues and even death.

Despite awareness campaigns, the use of single-use plastics such as bags, bottles, and straws continues at an alarming rate. There is an urgent need for people to switch to eco-friendly alternatives like cloth bags, steel bottles, and biodegradable products. The authorities should ensure strict enforcement of plastic ban rules and improve waste management systems. Awareness programmes in schools and communities can help bring about behavioural change.

I hope this issue will be taken seriously and immediate measures will be implemented to reduce plastic pollution and protect our environment.

Mridusmita Dewri,

(mridusmitadewri73@gmail.com)