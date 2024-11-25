Letters to the Editor: ICC’s warrants highlight global divisions

ICC’s warrants highlight global divisions

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif (reportedly deceased according to Israeli sources), has created a divide in international opinion. This division stems partly from the fact that many nations are not ICC members. Furthermore, there is debate over whether the ICC's characterization of Israel's self-defense actions as potential war crimes is appropriate. The ICC's recent history includes issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, which proved ineffective in halting the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Similarly, the Israel-Hamas conflict is unlikely to be resolved by these arrest warrants.

The limited effectiveness of the ICC can be attributed to the absence of major global powers from its membership. Countries like the United States, China, Russia, and India have shown no interest in joining the court since its establishment. This reluctance has led many to question the ICC's ability to earn international trust. Additionally, there are concerns about the court's failure to hold terror-sponsoring regimes accountable. The international community will closely monitor what actions follow the ICC's arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Hamas leaders, and others. For now, the global community remains divided over the significance and potential impact of these ICC warrants.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Reckless driving of e-rickshaw drivers

With the help of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw attention towards rash driving causing major and minor accidents. I was a victim of a rash driving incident where an electric rickshaw attempted to overtake a speeding car, resulting in the e-rickshaw tipping over and trapping me. The driver fled away from the scene without taking responsibility. Speeding is a major cause of uncountable accidents, both minor and major, putting lives at risk. While e-rickshaws are convenient and affordable, the lack of regulation and enforcement has fostered a culture of reckless driving among their operators. Many e-rickshaw drivers are in fierce competition to overtake one another. Recent statistics indicate that speeding e-rickshaws are significantly more likely to cause injuries and fatalities in accidents, often because other road users are not paying attention. The roots of this issue are complex. Insufficient regulations and a blatant disregard for traffic laws certainly play a role. Additionally, many e-rickshaw drivers lack proper training and licenses. The urge to maximize profits and reduce travel time often leads to rash decisions. To deal with this issue we have to cooperate and work together towards minimizing road accidents. The government should enforce stricter regulations for e-rickshaw drivers, including mandatory training and licensing for drivers. Traffic police must impose harsh penalties for reckless driving. Public awareness campaigns are also important to remind both drivers and the public on the road about the dangers of reckless behaviour on the road. Ultimately, ensuring road safety is a shared responsibility. It’s time for e-rickshaw drivers to recognize the risks of speeding and take accountability for their actions to help prevent accidents.

Dikshita Choudhury

Pragjyotish College

Guwahati

Climate crisis in Assam

The increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, from devastating floods to scorching heatwaves, are a stark reminder of the impending environmental crisis.

The state of Assam, in particular, has been grappling with the consequences of climate change for years. Unpredictable rainfall patterns and erratic monsoons disrupted agricultural cycles, leading to significant economic losses for farmers. The fertile riverine plains, once a source of sustenance, are now vulnerable to erosion and flooding.

The impact of climate change extends beyond agriculture. It threatens biodiversity, water security, and public health. The rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns are creating favourable conditions for the spread of vector-borne diseases. Moreover, the displacement of communities due to extreme weather events is a growing concern. To address this pressing issue, we need a multifaceted approach that involves both mitigation and adaptation strategies. Urgent actions are required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, transition to renewable energy sources, and promote sustainable practices.

It is mandatory that policymakers, scientists, and civil society work together to develop and implement effective climate action plans. By prioritizing climate resilience and sustainable development, we can safeguard the future of Assam and the entire eastern zone.

Parthajit Sutradhar

Gauhati University

Williams need our help

It is a matter of great concern that Sunita Williams, who has been stranded on the International Space Station for more than seven months now with her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, is running out of fresh food stock and is now surviving on soup made from their recycled urine and sweat. Sadly, an astronaut of her stature must endure this. The world community thinks the United States is responsible for bringing her back safely or providing her with fresh food stock and proper medical care. Still, when an astronaut is on a mission, it is the responsibility of the whole world community to take care of that astronaut. I would humbly request the Prime Minister of India to take stock of the situation and do the needful. India is now an avid space-exploring nation, and we are capable enough to help Williams. We have lost Chawla; we cannot lose Williams.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur