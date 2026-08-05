Letters to The EDITOR: Identifying the root cause of recent floods

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Identifying the root cause of recent floods

The last month's unprecedented and unbelievable floods in the Sivasagar and Charaideo districts of Upper Assam are well documented. It caused widespread destruction and the displacement of thousands of people. Though flooding is a recurring hazard in Assam, the July disaster has raised a serious question: whether it was a man-made disaster or nature's cruelty. The Sunday's editorial, 'Identifying the root cause of floods, has rightly unfolded the ecological crisis in the neighbouring hill state of Nagaland. There has been massive deforestation in the state in the past twenty-five years. The state lost roughly 794.88 sq km of tree cover between 2013 and 2023. The loss has heavily impacted upon the state's weather conditions and caused immense environmental problems. Apart from these losses, unscientific coal mining severely harms water bodies, air quality and local forests in the state. Moreover, strip mining significantly alters the landscape and diminishes the value of the natural environment in the surrounding areas, leading to severe ecological disasters. As reported, strip mining, rat-hole mining, hill-cutting, traditional jhum farming, and imbalanced template of development have extensively destroyed large tracts of topsoil and led to serious ecological degradation and environmental complications across the state. Unless a study combining these threats and identifying their localised impacts conducted, the districts, bordering Nagaland will continue to bear the brunt of the senseless acts of a section of vested interest people. Given this situation,it is the moral responsibility of the Nagaland government to issue order for an enquiry by an independent agency into causes of the flash floods and share all details of the report with the government of Assam as well as the Centre. No doubt, the recent flood serves as a wake-up call of a bigger disaster in the worst-affected areas. Dispur and Delhi must take action in earnest to identify the root causes of this natural calamity.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

When will the war end?

The six-month-long West Asia conflict between the US and Iran has revealed to the world how misinterpretation of adversarial strength could cost drastically in modern warfare. What began with a declaration for "regime change" and obliteration of Iranian nuclear ambition by the United States has spiralled into a mixture of shellings, blockades, negotiations and verbal threats. The US has wielded its might but has achieved nothing except backlash and decline in approval rating for its president. In contrast, by standing firm against the superpower, Iran has succeeded in preserving its reputation domestically. Rather than military strength and sophisticated arsenals, it is the geographical leverage of Iran that has extended its endurance in this war. Each missile fired here produces a rippling effect across the world, bringing economic uncertainty to the nations situated far away from the battlefield. And with the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz, supply chains have not only been disrupted again but have also exposed how vulnerability is guaranteed when seizing control over the most commercially sensitive transit point of the world becomes the centrality of a war. The world, which has been pushed to the brink of disaster, is now witnessing a strange conflict in which peace talks are conducted not to reach agreements but to exert pressure on each other, thereby perpetuating the deadlock. Iran has been reduced to rubble, yet it continues to uphold defiance as its ideal. While the US has broked all the war norms just to end what it has started, knowing the fact that even if it wins at last, the victory will be a Pyrrhic one. The world, which has been pushed to jeopardy, is now asking when this war of attrition will end.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Waterlogging in urban areas

I would like to bring attention to the problem of waterlogging in our cities. During the rainy season, many roads become flooded after heavy rain. This creates problems for people who are going to work, school, or the market. Traffic slows down, vehicles break down, and people face many difficulties in their daily lives.

The main reasons for waterlogging are blocked drains, poor drainage systems, and unplanned construction. Dirty standing water also becomes a breeding place for mosquitoes and can spread diseases.

I request the concerned authorities to clean drains regularly, improve the drainage system, and take proper steps to prevent waterlogging. Quick action will make our cities cleaner, safer, and more comfortable for everyone.

Pritirekha Borah,

(pritirekhaborah041@gmail.com)

Need to protect Assam’s environment

I would like to express my concern over the increasing environmental degradation in Assam. Deforestation, river pollution, illegal sand mining, and plastic waste are causing serious damage to our natural resources.

Assam is blessed with rich biodiversity, forests, rivers, and wildlife. However, human activities are threatening this precious environment. If immediate steps are not taken, future generations will suffer from pollution, climate change, and loss of biodiversity.

The government should enforce environmental laws strictly, encourage tree plantation, reduce plastic use, and spread awareness about environmental conservation among citizens.

I hope this issue will receive the attention it deserves through your esteemed newspaper.

Juri Kalita

Gauhati University