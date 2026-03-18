Letters to the Editor: Ignorance about Northeast

Ignorance about Northeast

Ignorance about India’s Northeast is not accidental; it is a consequence of years of systemic neglect, selective storytelling, and collective apathy. As someone who believes that national unity must be rooted in understanding and respect, I consider it deeply troubling that even after decades of independence, a vast section of the Indian population, educated and otherwise, remains unaware of the Northeast’s history, cultures, and contributions. This ignorance is not merely a lack of information; it manifests as prejudice, cultural disrespect, and an unsettling sense of “otherness” imposed on an entire region. The Northeast is often viewed through a narrow and distorted lens, either romanticized as a distant, exotic land or dismissed as backward and disconnected from the “mainland.” Such portrayals erase the region’s complex sociopolitical history, its vibrant tribal identities, and its pivotal role in shaping modern India. This mindset reflects a deeper problem: the failure of mainstream education, media, and political discourse to integrate the Northeast meaningfully into the national narrative. When school textbooks barely acknowledge the region and media coverage reduces it to conflict or crisis, generations grow up believing that India ends at Bengal. Those in positions of influence, such as teachers, intellectuals, administrators, and policymakers, often perpetuate this dangerous ignorance. When informed authority lacks cultural sensitivity, it breeds humiliation and alienation. Disrespect toward the Northeast’s cultures and icons is not just offensive; it exposes how shallow our understanding of diversity truly is. A nation cannot claim progress while allowing such ignorance to thrive in its academic and public spaces.

This lack of awareness has tangible consequences. It fuels racism and discrimination against people from the Northeast in other parts of the country, reinforcing a sense of exclusion and mistrust. It also weakens policy focus and resource allocation, as regions that are poorly understood are sidelined. Over time, this neglect deepens the emotional and political distance between the Northeast and the rest of India, making integration a slogan rather than a lived reality. If India genuinely aspires to be inclusive, this ignorance must be confronted and unlearned. The Northeast must be taught, represented, and respected not as a peripheral curiosity, but as an inseparable part of the nation’s identity. Awareness is not a favour; it's a responsibility. Until we acknowledge and correct this imbalance, our claim of unity will remain hollow and our democracy incomplete.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Positive stress is good for children

It is necessary for every adult to know about positive stress. Positive stress gives the kids the chance to grow and learn. Here is an example. The everyday pressure for every kid to get to school on time prompts every kid to get shoes on, gather things and head for the school bus. Here kids need to know how to use that positive stress. Since they don't have the coping skills which they need, it could mean a hectic race to the bus that finally leaves both parents and kids upset. If parents attempt to step in and get everything ready for the child, that won't help kids learn how to use positive stress. So, we need to teach kids how to prepare without doing it for them. No matter how much time and patience this takes, it's worth it. This type of positive stress can prompt kids to adapt and gain the coping skills they need. It can prepare them to handle life's bigger challenges and opportunities. So, kids need parents' right support. It can help kids rise to positive and negative stress. Let us create positive stress environments in every home, as it lets kids build their inner strengths and skills known as resilience. As a parent, we need to prevent our children from feeling stress and encourage them to use positive stress to go for goals, adapt to changes, face challenges and gain confidence. After all, our children are our biggest asset. They must receive proper guidance to contribute to the development of Viksit Bharat in the future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

APSC turmoil

The announcement of the APSC CCE 2024 results, one of the most crucial examinations in the state, was first called off and then postponed, throwing the entire process into confusion. What should have been a routine declaration has turned into a deeply unsettling episode, raising serious questions about transparency and accountability.

This has left countless young aspirants, already exhausted from months, even years, of relentless preparation and mental pressure, completely unprepared. Their anxiety has escalated, leaving their futures perpetually uncertain. Who will answer for this mental anguish? Will the political leaders who fan out during elections seeking votes now step up and take responsibility? Might the Chairman of the APSC consider stepping forward to acknowledge moral accountability? To make matters worse, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has not held any press meet on this sensitive issue, which has only added fuel to the fire. The situation reportedly snowballed over complications surrounding reserved seats for the Moran and Motok communities, further intensifying public concern and shaking confidence in the system.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

National

Science Day

National Science Day is a countrywide celebrated event commemorating the Raman Effect discovered by Sir C. V. Raman, the renowned Indian physicist. This day is highly significant, as it aims to raise awareness about the importance of science and its contributions to society. The theme for National Science Day varies each year, but it always revolves around promoting scientific knowledge and encouraging young people to pursue a career in science.

"Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat" is the theme for National Science Day this year. The focus of this theme is to emphasize the crucial roles that science and technology play in tackling global challenges and creating a more sustainable future for everyone.

In essence, National Science Day celebrates the importance of science and its impact on society by promoting scientific inquiry and inspiring future generations of scientists. National Science Day was first observed in 1987. It is celebrated across the country in schools, colleges, and universities. National Science Day is also celebrated in research institutes, medical colleges, and science institutes.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)