Letters to the EDITOR: IIT status to Assam Engineering College

IIT status to Assam Engineering College

The Assam Engineering College, Jalukbari, established in 1955, holds a prominent position as the first engineering college in the North-East region of India. Recognized for its commitment to quality education and the development of skilled engineers, this esteemed college has been a cornerstone in the academic landscape of North East India and beyond. Given its illustrious history and the increasing demand for high-calibre engineering education in the region, the college deserves to be accorded the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) status with the facility of reservation of seats for the students of Assam and the other north-eastern states. Such recognition would not only enhance the academic offerings and infrastructure of Assam Engineering College but also elevate its standing on the national and international stage.

To facilitate this important transition, it is crucial for the state government of Assam to take proactive measures. This includes engaging in discussions with the central government to advocate for this status, establishing a comprehensive roadmap for the necessary infrastructural and academic enhancements, and ensuring that the college meets the rigorous standards set by the IIT framework. By prioritizing these initiatives, the Assam government can play a pivotal role in transforming the educational landscape of the region, making it a hub for innovation and technological advancement. Moreover, granting IIT status to Assam Engineering College will contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the North-East. This move would not only honour the legacy of the college but also position Assam as a leader in technical education in India.

Bibhash Deva Nath,

Kakaya, Nalbari

Life expectancy sans tobacco

Winning the all-important battle against smoked tobacco requires focus, dedication, and perseverance. Research published in the well-regarded “Lancet” has pointed out that cutting down smoking by five percent of the current rates by the year 2050 would increase the life expectancy by a year among men and 0.2 years among women. Very hearteningly, the study has added that by current trends, the global rate of smoking could continue to reduce by 21 percent and 4 percent among men and women, respectively. Lower and middle-income countries directly bear the brunt of tobacco ill-effects. 1.2 million lung cancer deaths can be prevented in 185 nations by 2095 by totally banning the sale and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products, a tall order but nonetheless not impossible.

None can dispute the study’s findings because it is known that men and women with lung cancers die premature deaths due to the ill effects of smoked tobacco, and these cancers are preventable by eliminating the risk factors. The Lancet study advocated for a “tobacco-free generation policy” by which tobacco products are to be banned in individuals born after a specific year. New Zealand, unfortunately, went back on its 2022 order of banning tobacco sales to anyone born in or after 2009 for a myriad of reasons. Millions of premature deaths can be avoided by bringing an end to smoking, that too in low- and middle-income countries that have a younger population than the high-income countries.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Classical status to Assamese language

Amidst the zest and jubilation of the festival of Durga Puja, the news headline ‘Classical language status to Assamese’ published in your esteemed daily on October 4 has given added happiness to all sections of people of the state. The Union Cabinet’s decision to give classical language status to the Assamese language can be described as historic. The long-awaited and much-needed decision is a befitting recognition of the century-old rich Assamese culture and literature. The CM must be appreciated for successfully influencing the Central Government for this historic decision. This has once again exemplified the unique civilizational roots of Assam, which has thrived for centuries while withstanding the test of time. The landmark decision must embolden each and every indigenous Assamese to strive for better preservation of our mother tongue amidst the swelling tide of western influence. While English and western culture are supposed to aid in some growth and empowerment, it is of utmost pertinence that people of the state do not let go of the Assamese language, cultural heritage, and the customs and traditions that give the very identity to the state. Just like a tree that can only stand when its roots are mature and firmly planted in the ground, the people of Assam can also hope to blossom and do better after this new recognition and do well in the changing scenario of the age of globalization. Now, it is our foremost duty to nurture our roots so that we can contribute to and also receive something from the global process of development without losing our identity and being specifically cultural.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati