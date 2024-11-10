Letters to the EDITOR: Illegal Parking on KC Road



sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Illegal Parking on KC Road

I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of Assam for successfully completing the construction of Kaliram Chowdhury Road and Bypass in Kumarpara. This much-needed development has enhanced the infrastructure in our area, benefiting residents and commuters alike.

However, an issue remains that undermines the effectiveness of this improvement. Many vehicles, which are often not owned by local residents, are parked illegally along this road for extended periods. These vehicles are left by individuals from other areas, adding to traffic congestion and making it challenging for pedestrians and motorists to navigate safely. Even the contractor’s workers face difficulties during nighttime construction activities due to these vehicles.

I request that the Assam Police and the municipal authorities take strict action to prevent unauthorized and prolonged parking on this newly constructed road. Addressing this problem will ensure that the intended benefits of the road construction reach the community. Thank you for considering this appeal, and I hope it encourages prompt action from the relevant authorities.

Mowsam Hazarika

Kumarpara, Guwahati

Teflon flu

Polymer fume fever, or Teflon flu, is caused by inhaling fumes from burning plastic and polymer products, including polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Like other flu symptoms, Teflon flu also causes headache, fever, shivering, shortness of breath, muscle aches, weakness, chest tightness, coughing, excessive thirst, and sweating. The flu can also affect the patient's taste buds and cause bad or unpleasant taste.

Teflon flu occurs when nonstick cookware, typically coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), is heated above 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius). The PTFE breaks down at this temperature, releasing fumes that can cause severe respiratory irritation. These symptoms are often mistaken for common illnesses, making diagnosing the condition difficult. Unfortunately, long-term exposure to Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) has been proven to lead to neurological challenges, cancers, and other chronic illnesses. Hollywood movies like 'Dark Waters' give a real depiction of the effects of PFAS and Teflon and highlight the cumulative community impacts of PFAS pollution.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

SC benches

Speedy disposal of cases is one of the important yardsticks to measure a court's efficiency. When a principal court falls short of one of its stated goals, then decongestion of the main seat of justice appears reasonable. The issue of setting up extra benches of the Supreme Court (SC) therefore fails to die down. Plenty of eminent jurists and politicians have pushed for the establishment of SC benches. Most legal luminaries have felt that four appellate branches of the top court should hear routine appeals against the orders of the High Courts of the respective region and that the principal seat at Delhi may exclusively deal with important constitutional matters. Economically challenged citizens cannot take their grievances all the way to Delhi for obvious reasons.

Easy access to justice-deprived citizens is a main reason to argue for the Benches. Three Law Commission reports, penned by different chairmen, have expressed the need to create SC benches. Article 130 of the Constitution has explicitly stated that "the SC will sit in Delhi or in such other places, as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, from time to time, appoint." The SC is struggling with a massive backlog of cases. Many constitutional matters have been waiting for years. In terms of quick disposal of cases as well as better accessibility to the common man, additional SC Benches could indeed be alternative temples of justice.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)