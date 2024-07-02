Letters to the EDITOR: Impact of floods on livelihoods in NE

Impact of floods on livelihoods in NE

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to draw attention to the severe and ongoing crisis in Northeast India due to the unprecedented floods that have ravaged the region. These floods have caused significant destruction, displacing millions of people and severely disrupting the livelihoods of countless others. The monsoon season, which typically brings much-needed rainfall, has instead unleashed catastrophic floods, particularly in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states.

The relentless downpours have led to the overflowing of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, submerging vast tracts of land, inundating homes, and washing away infrastructure. Agriculture, the primary source of livelihood for the majority of the region's inhabitants, has been hit the hardest. Thousands of hectares of fertile farmland have been submerged, destroying standing crops and eroding the topsoil. This not only affects immediate food security but also threatens the long-term agricultural productivity of the region. Livestock, which forms a critical part of the rural economy, has also suffered significantly, with many animals lost to the floods or left without sufficient fodder. Small businesses and daily-wage labourers, who form the backbone of the urban economy, are equally affected. Shops and markets have been flooded, halting trade and leaving many without a means of earning a living.

The disruption of transportation networks has compounded these difficulties, isolating communities and preventing the delivery of essential goods and services. Moreover, the psychological toll on the affected population cannot be overstated. The constant fear of rising waters, the trauma of displacement, and the uncertainty about the future have left many in a state of despair. Children, in particular, are at risk, with their education disrupted and their safety compromised. In light of this dire situation, it is imperative that both the state and central governments take immediate and coordinated action. There needs to be a significant increase in relief efforts, including the provision of food, clean water, medical aid, and temporary shelter. Long-term rehabilitation plans must be put in place to rebuild homes, restore agricultural land, and revive local economies. The plight of the people in Northeast India during this flood crisis is a sobering reminder of the vulnerability of our communities to natural disasters. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to come together and provide the necessary support to rebuild lives and livelihoods, ensuring a more resilient future for the region.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar

Matter of shame

June 25, 1975, is a day that will be termed the darkest day of the nation in the post-independence era. Democracy, the main mantra of our constitution, was murdered when the then PM Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency and the then President Fakhruddin Ahmed, one of the worthiest sons of Assam, put in his signature without uttering a single word. The whole nation was plunged into darkness, and it continued for a long 21 months. Interestingly, the very same Congress, the murderer of democracy in 1975, has started shouting and demanding the protection and restoration of democracy. One cannot fool all the people at all times. Shame.

Drishyaa Chowdhury,

Guwahati.