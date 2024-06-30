Letters to the EDITOR: Impact of street vending on Guwahati

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Impact of street vending on Guwahati

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my concern about the increasing number of street vendors in Guwahati and its impact on urban mobility and city aesthetics, as highlighted in your recent article. The proliferation of vendors occupying pavements has created significant challenges for pedestrians and vehicular traffic. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation's (GMC) effort to designate 81 vending zones, accommodating around 6,000 vendors, is a step in the right direction. However, it falls short of the growing demand as more unauthorized vendors continue to operate, exacerbating traffic congestion and reducing effective carriageways. Unauthorized vending not only narrows the roads but also hinders the city's aesthetics. While some authorized vendors have introduced modern food trucks, the lack of adequate designated spaces diminishes their potential visual appeal. Furthermore, the GMC's delayed and incomplete surveys underscore the need for urgent and comprehensive planning to manage the situation effectively. I urge the authorities to conduct thorough surveys and establish well-planned vending zones with essential amenities like sanitation and waste management. Additionally, exploring alternative vending areas outside the city could relieve pressure on urban spaces, thereby enhancing both the ease of living and the aesthetic appeal of Guwahati. Thank you for shedding light on this critical issue. I hope further discussion will lead to effective solutions that balance the needs of street vendors and the city's residents.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar