Letters to THE EDITOR: Importance of asking questions

Importance of asking questions

Through the columns of your respected newspaper, I would like to highlight the importance of asking questions in our daily life and society.

In schools and colleges, teachers always encourage students to ask questions whenever they do not understand something. They want students to clear their doubts and learn properly. However, many students still hesitate to ask questions. Some feel shy in front of others, and some fear that classmates may laugh at them, while others worry that their questions may sound stupid. Because of this fear, many students remain silent even when they are confused. In a democracy, like India, people should be able to question decisions, raise concerns, and demand accountability without fear and without getting any kind of "tags" for asking questions. In a healthy democracy, people who ask questions should not be insulted, labelled, or criticised. Asking questions is a democratic right, not a crime.

In today’s world, where false information spreads rapidly, asking questions is even more necessary. Before believing or sharing anything, people should question and verify facts. This will help create a more aware and responsible society. A society that encourages questions becomes more educated, confident, and progressive. Therefore, we should foster an environment where everyone respects curiosity, discussion, and questioning, rather than criticising or laughing at them.

Karanjit Das

Gauhati University