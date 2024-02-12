Letters to the Editor: Importance of proper helmet usage for enhanced road safety

Importance of proper helmet usage for enhanced road safety

I am writing to draw attention to a crucial aspect of road safety that often goes overlooked: the proper way to wear a helmet. While the use of helmets is undoubtedly a significant step towards preventing head injuries, it is equally essential to emphasize the correct method of wearing them.

Guwahati, like many other cities, has seen an increase in the number of individuals adopting helmet usage, which is commendable. However, the effectiveness of this safety measure is compromised when helmets are not worn correctly. It is not merely about putting on a helmet; the focus should be on ensuring that it is worn in a manner that maximizes protection.

Several instances can be observed where individuals wear helmets improperly; some tilt them backward, while others leave the chin strap loosely or not fastened. These practices not only reduce the effectiveness of the helmet but also pose a serious risk in the event of an accident.

Properly wearing a helmet involves securing it snugly on the head, with the front covering the forehead and the back extending down to the base of the skull. The chin strap should be securely fastened to ensure that the helmet remains in place during a collision. This way, the helmet acts as a reliable shield against head injuries.

I urge the authorities to launch awareness campaigns highlighting the significance of wearing helmets correctly. Educational initiatives, workshops, and collaborations with local communities can play a pivotal role in disseminating information about the proper way to wear helmets. Moreover, law enforcement agencies could consider conducting random checks for correct helmet usage during routine traffic stops. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to not only wear helmets but also to educate others about the importance of wearing them correctly. By doing so, we contribute to building a safer road environment for everyone. Let us strive for a culture of road safety where the use of helmets is not just a formality but a well-practiced and understood means of protecting ourselves on the roads.

Rana Das,

Cotton University

Home coming

With the advent of the general elections shortly, election fever in the nation is on. I.N.D.I.A., the newly formed opposition front, and the ruling NDA have started sorting out their poll strategies. Accordingly, the present and past lawmakers are busy weighing their chances to serve us. For them, getting a party ticket is the top priority, rather than serving us. They are very busy sniffing the direction from which the wind is blowing, and they are preparing themselves accordingly.

In the meantime, some renegades have started remembering their old parties they deserted and have started a homecoming procession. Their so-called homecoming is, in fact, amusing.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati

‘Tea from Assam’ in NCERT textbook

In 'First Flight’, a textbook in English for class X, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has included a lesson titled 'Tea from Assam’, an extract from 'A Story About Tea' by Arup Kumar Dutta, an internationally acclaimed author writing in English from Assam. Categorised as fiction for young adults, 'A Story About Tea', published by the National Book Trust, India, in 1985, provides the young readers with important information about tea. NCERT must be lauded for introducing the learners to such a literary work by an eminent writer like Arup Kumar Dutta.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang

Showering respect

In an election year, the Central government's announcement of Bharat Ratna recipients, including posthumous awards to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpuri Thakur, former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, along with former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, raises concerns about potential political motivations. Despite their undeniable contributions to the nation, the timing of these honours prompts questions about political agendas. Throughout history, governments have utilized civil honours for political advantage, even awarding former Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru during his own tenure. To safeguard the integrity of such honours, the establishment of an all-party committee for selection would mitigate politicization and preserve the dignity of the award.

Mohd Ashraf Siddiqui

Paltan Bazar, Guwahati

Food wastage

The issue of food waste intersects with the stark reality of hunger and malnutrition, particularly evident in the context of those struggling to afford even two meals a day. With millions worldwide facing food insecurity, the recent suggestion by the Central Government to integrate lessons on food wastage into school curricula aims to foster awareness among students. Shocking statistics from the United Nations, revealing that approximately 931 million metric tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2019, underscore the urgency of addressing this issue. Despite ample resources, food waste persists in our country, exacerbating the plight of the hungry and malnourished. This paradox highlights the need for a shift in mindset towards valuing food and combating wasteful practices, especially among those blinded by material wealth.

Nawaz Ashraf

Guwahati