Letters to the Editor: Importance of Voting

Importance of Voting

Through the columns of your respected newspaper, I would like to emphasize the importance of voting during elections. Voting is one of the basic rights of every citizen in a democratic country like India. However, many people avoid voting because of carelessness or lack of proper awareness. This weakens the democratic process of the nation. Each vote plays an important role in selecting responsible leaders for the progress of the country. Therefore, I would like to encourage all citizens, especially young voters, to take part in elections and use their voting rights responsibly.

Diya Sahani

(sahanidiya8@gmail.com)

Diplomatic victory

The ongoing Middle East War has in the meantime entered almost 14 days without any break, with both sides going at each other’s jugular vein, keeping the world guessing. Iran, in its efforts to starve the whole world of oil, has closed the STRAIT OF HORMUZ, through which most of the fuel-carrying vessels pass through to the rest of the world. This very act has almost starved the globe of oil. Thankfully, because of India’s foreign diplomatic skill, the Iranian government has allowed two Indian oil tankers to pass through the strait so far, and the oil tankers have reached Indian ports safely. It is no doubt a great diplomatic victory for the Indian government without condemning anyone or mourning Khomeini’s death, which our opposition is demanding. On previous occasions too our government successfully tackled the COVID crisis when there was a severe shortage of oxygen. The opposition has much to learn and should prioritise the interests of the nation over their individual party agendas.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Why is goal setting important for students?

Students today grapple with a whirlwind of expectations, responsibilities and changes. All these make them feel overwhelmed. As academics, friendships and personal pressures pile up, goal setting is crucial for students. It provides structure, focus and motivation in a world full of distraction. Having a clear goal helps students stay on track and avoid procrastination. It encourages them to prioritise their studies, manage their time wisely and dedicate efforts to what truly matters, which can make their difficult tasks seem more manageable. It keeps their motivation high, making the process of learning more enjoyable and rewarding. For example, if a student aims for an 85 per cent score in a test within two weeks, he or she can make actionable plans that lead to success. This way, students stay focused and motivated while ensuring they are working towards what truly matters. Other important benefits of goal setting for students are that it helps build self-discipline, instills a sense of responsibility and increases confidence and self-belief, and finally helps them maintain a consistent work ethic. Students should seek support from parents, mentors and teachers. Schools should have a supportive environment and dedicated teaching staff who work closely with students to guide them on their path to success. Let us all encourage our students to develop a goal-setting mindset from an early age.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Another American weakness

It’s another sign of weakness from the American side when US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up the pressure on European allies (which may drag those allies into a war which is actually Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s creative war) to help protect the Strait of Hormuz, warning that NATO faces a “very bad” future if its members fail to come to Washington’s aid. Actually, Trump now realises that the effective closure of the vital waterway by Tehran in retaliation for airstrikes by the US and Israel has proved catastrophic for global energy and trade flows, causing the largest oil supply disruption in history and soaring global oil prices. However, Iran declared that Hormuz was open to all, except the US, Israel and other enemy countries. But it's a slap in the face of megalomaniac Trump when Australia, France, Japan and the UK are among the countries to have said they have no plans to send ships. Though in another media report, the UK plans to send minesweeping drones to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Whatsoever, is it not due to Trump that the world is now on the verge of a third world war and innocent people from affected countries are suffering? It’s a pity that the US elected such a one as president who acts first and thinks later, giving rise to crisis after crisis. He lacks farsightedness in his actions. Is it not the right time for the world community to come together to determine the accountability of Trump first and make him pay for the losses countries have suffered?

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad 121005.

Lakshya should grab his chances

India’s Lakshya Sen flattered to deceive in men’s singles badminton at the All England Open championships again. In 2022, Lakshya had done the country proud by becoming the third Indian player to reach the finals in the open era of the coveted championship. This time around, it can safely be said that but for his fatigue, cramps and blisters, the story could well have been different. Lakshya huffed and puffed, with clear signs of being exhausted after the long and arduous semifinals against Canadian Victor Lai the previous day. And Chinese Taipei's Lin Chunyi cleverly exposed the chinks in his opponent's armour.

Where does Lakshya go from here? The 24-year-old has some years of a pristine badminton career. The only Indian player after the legendary Prakash Padukone to reach the finals of the All England twice, it goes without saying that he is made of a different mettle. However, it is time Lakshya grabbed his chances at big tournaments because the game is not getting any older. Lakshya's mental conditioning coach, former Israeli Air Force Commander Mon Nimrod Brokman, has a huge role in shaping Lakshya's future course.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Grave escalation demands restraint

The reported targeted killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by U.S. & Israeli forces represents a catastrophic breach of international norms. Regardless of one’s geopolitical stance, the extrajudicial assassination of a sovereign head of state is a reckless departure from civilized diplomacy that invites global anarchy. Such a blatant assault on sovereignty sets a dangerous precedent, replacing established legal frameworks with raw military force. This escalation does not pave a path toward peace; it guarantees a cycle of retaliatory violence and massive regional instability. Responsible nations must condemn this violation of international law. One must demand the immediate cessation of hostilities & a return to diplomatic dialogue before this spark ignites a global conflagration.

Dr.Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech3@gmail.com)