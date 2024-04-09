Letters to the EDITOR: Imported Coconuts

Imported coconuts

It has been noticed that our local markets are flooded with imported coconuts, which has made the price cheaper. The imported coconuts, coming mostly from the south Indian states, are now available in the markets of our state. One can easily buy four or five of them for a mere Rs. 100. Prior to the arrival of the imported ones, the price of coconuts was too high, and the supply of the local variety was much less.

The increased demand for the coconuts on account of the festival of spring, i.e., Bohagbihu of Assam being around the corner, would be met by imported coconuts. The pious fruit is used for all religious and cultural purposes, and it is extensively used to make laru, pitha, etc. during Bihu seasons. The production of a local variety of coconuts is affected by many factors, including the menace of squirrels. The pests have long been disturbing the coconut farmers of the state and have led to our dependence on their imports.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Plastic waste

Your front page news regarding '500 MT of plastic waste generated daily' in Guwahat city and other towns in the state (April 8) has drawn our attention. Needless to say, tackling plastic waste continues to remain a major concern for the state government, despite taking various measures to contain the menace. Growing pollution of the earth's surface and water by plastic waste has emerged as a disquieting concern today. It is accentuated by the poor response mechanism to deal with such pollution. Matters have become more worrisome because the state government has banned some types of plastic bags, but food wrappers, plastic straws, plastic stirrers, potato chip packets, plastic cups, gutka, pan masala packets, etc. have not yet been banned. The ban, however, will be effective only when there is adequate awareness and all the stakeholders comply. A haphazard and unscientific urbanization process, together with our mass apathy about reducing plastic use, has taken root in our living spaces today. The unique and inspiring example set by a school of underprivileged children in the Pamohi area of the city, as per reports last year, did a wonderful job of sensitising young students about the urgent need to dispose of plastic waste scientifically. Prime Minister NarendraModi mentioned this school and its unique practice in one of his 'MaankiBaat 'programmes. It should serve to put the focus on the school and its endeavour to deal with the growing menace. The surest way to check plastic pollution is for people to make it a habit to carry bags for shopping instead of accepting plastic bags from shops and vendors. The ban on single-use plastic is all the more essential for a country like India, where the citizens are lacking in responsible, environment-friendly behaviour.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati