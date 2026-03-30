Letters to THE EDITOR: Impose age limit on buying smartphones

Impose age limit on buying smartphones

In today’s digital age, mobile phones have become a basic necessity, but their easy availability for children under 18 is a serious concern. Many young students are using smartphones without any restriction, which is affecting their studies, mental health, and social life. Addiction to online games and social media is increasing day by day among minors.

In my opinion, there should be a proper law to regulate the purchase of mobile phones for those under 18. Just like an Aadhaar card or voter ID is required for getting a SIM card, a similar system should be followed while buying mobile phones. Age verification should be made compulsory at the time of purchase. This will help reduce misuse and guide children toward responsible use of technology.

Such a step can create a healthier and more disciplined digital environment for the younger generation by ensuring that children are protected from inappropriate content and are encouraged to engage with age-appropriate materials.

Dipankar Gogoi,

Gauhati University

IVF Boom: Symptom of a deeper health crisis

The growing dependence on IVF is not just a medical trend—it is a warning sign. Something is deeply wrong. When a basic biological function like reproduction begins to fail on such a large scale, it cannot be dismissed as coincidence.

Our food is heavily adulterated, loaded with chemicals, pesticides, and artificial additives. At the same time, our lifestyles have become sedentary, stressful, and disconnected from natural rhythms. Together, these factors are hollowing out our health. Fertility is only one of the first casualties. The rapid spread of IVF clinics, even in smaller cities, should not be celebrated blindly. It reflects a rising inability of the body to function as it naturally should. Instead of questioning this decline, we are choosing to normalize it.

IVF is a valuable medical support, but its increasing necessity is deeply concerning. It points to a larger failure in how we live, eat, and care for our bodies. This trend demands urgent attention. The focus must shift from relying on technological fixes to addressing root causes—cleaner food systems, healthier lifestyles, and long-term well-being. Without that, we are only treating symptoms while the real problem continues to grow.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Country first

Our motherland is India, better known as Bharat, as we proudly call it, and we are all ready to sacrifice our lives in the name of our country. Since time immemorial, our country has been at the zenith of success, and many ancient civilizations blossomed with full colours, and its fragrance still lingers on. Various political parties have emerged in our country, but the main purpose of each is to serve our countrymen and make our country fully developed in comparison to great powers threatening our existence in the global scenario. Greater personalities have been born in our country, and their love and respect for it are beyond question, even though they operate in different fields; above all, our country remains a priority in our everyday lives. Our primary responsibility is to preserve our glorious past and restore the qualities that make our country worthy, while the motto of each political party is to serve both the nation and its citizens, thereby earning the trust of the people.

Benudhar Das

Galiahati- No.2, Barpeta