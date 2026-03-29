Letters to the Editor: Improving traffic discipline

Improving traffic discipline

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to bring attention to the lack of traffic discipline in Guwahati. Even after the construction of modern flyovers like the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, traffic congestion remains a serious issue in many parts of the city. One of the main reasons is the careless attitude of drivers. Many people do not follow traffic rules, jump signals, drive on the wrong side, and park vehicles randomly on busy roads. This creates unnecessary traffic jams and increases the chances of accidents. During peak hours, the situation becomes worse, causing long delays, fuel wastage, and increased air pollution. Daily commuters, students, and office workers face enormous difficulty due to this problem. Therefore, I request the authorities to take strict action against rule violators and also spread awareness through media campaigns and public programmes. Citizens should also take responsibility and follow traffic rules for a safer and smoother city.

Diya Sahani

Pragjyotish College

Democracy under threat

It is an unsettling reality that journalists—the fourth pillar of democracy—continue to face intimidation, assault, and even the threat of death for performing their duties. The recent incident in Sivasagar, where bundles of a widely circulated Assamese daily were set ablaze while in transit, stands as a clear example of this growing intolerance. Preliminary reports indicate that the act may have been carried out by individuals associated with the ruling party. That such hooliganism has occurred when a few days remain for the legislative assembly election makes it all the more disturbing, particularly in a district known for its rich historical legacy and enlightened citizenry. Acts like these not only undermine the freedom of the press but also erode the very foundations of democratic values. Politics must never be reduced to a vehicle of hatred and violence; it must instead be anchored in civility, integrity, and accountability. Only then can democracy be meaningfully preserved and respected. Those responsible must be identified without delay and brought to exemplary justice under the law.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Lesser evil

Finally, the nomination process of the 2026 assembly polls is over, with all the major political parties, along with some heavyweight independent candidates, filling their nominations. The announcement of the candidate lists triggered a sudden resignation scramble among the star candidates of both the ruling and opposition parties. Overnight, a hardcore group switched to Congress, while others moved in the opposite direction, leaving voters confused. Party ideology was thrown to the wind overnight. The situation resembles someone stirring a hornet’s nest. Honesty and integrity in politics are now relics of the past, leading one to believe once again that today’s politics serve as the last refuge for scoundrels.

A person who lacks respect for their own party's ideology is prone to sudden changes and poses a significant risk to the nation. We are caught between the devil and the deep sea. In the current scenario, we, the poor voters, must choose the lesser of two evils.

Joel Goyari

Tangla.