Letters to the EDITOR: Incomplete road poses a threat

Incomplete road poses a threat

The road leading to the Games Village from Ganeshguri via Hatigaon is an important road for all private and government vehicles coming to Guwahati from Upper Assam and Lower Assam and vice versa. The road was constructed many years ago, except for a portion near Bhetapara Chariali. At the time of the widening of the road from Bhetapara to Games Village by the PWD department, an inhabitant of this area whose land is situated about three hundred metres away from Bhetapara Chariali, had been requisitioned for the widening of the road. He went for litigation against the requisition of his land by the department. The government as well as the PWD department were not seen taking any concrete steps against the move of the plaintiff for the greater interest of the safety of citizens, which resulted in the non-completion of this particular portion of road for years together. Several accidents occurred at this portion of the road; one of such incidents seriously injured an octogenarian of this locality.

It may be mentioned here that Brihottor Bhetapara Jyeshtha Nagarik Samity brought this problem to the notice of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, and the Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, several times, but no fruitful result yielded from their efforts. I therefore request the government as well as the concerned authorities to take immediate action for the repair and construction of this portion of road, which has been posing a threat to the citizens for many years.

Pradip Kumar Chakravarty,

Bhetapara, Beltola.

Movie on Pothorughat

'Anal'(The Fire), a full-length Assamese film on the peasants' uprising of Pothorughat on January 28, 1894, in Darrang, directed by Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi and produced by Arun Baruah and Queen Das under the banner of the 'Brahmaputra Art Creation', got released way back in 1999. This is the only film produced so far on the glorious episode of Pothorughat, and it highlights the sacrifices, valour, and communal harmony that the unarmed Hindu and Muslim peasants displayed while organizing a democratic protest against the imposition of enhanced land revenue by the colonial British. As many as 140 peasants lost their lives on the spot, and several got injured when the British Military Police opened fire on them. Winner of the 'Best Film Award' from the Government of Assam in 1999, 'Anal (The Fire) has been highly appreciated as a noble effort put in by Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi to publicize this glorious episode associated with the Peasants' Uprising of Pothorughat.

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I urge the Education Department of Assam to organise the screening of this film in the educational institutions across the state so that the new generations get acquainted with the noble ideals displayed by those bravehearts of Pothorughat 130 years ago.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang

Plight of Pobitora wetland

It is indeed a matter of great concern that Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, which is known for having the world's highest density of one-horned rhinoceros, is currently facing an unprecedented situation as its biggest wetland, Tamulidoba, is drying up. The parched wetland has seen heavy siltation and resembles a field with hardly any trace of water. The alarming situation has forced the rhinos and buffaloes, which need the swamp to wallow in mud, to shift to other areas of the sanctuary. The most surprising aspect is that the animals are drinking water from another deep water body, Haduk Beel, which indicates ominous portents for Pobitora's future. As per reports, the inlets and outlets of the wetland with the Brahmaputra have undergone undesirable changes due to human activities, and this has worsened the ongoing situation. The World Wetlands Day celebration every year seems to be a meaningless practice in the state, as one can see a larger number of life-sustaining water bodies, which serve a plethora of ecosystem services, face rapid degradation because of the inertia of the government authorities. What is now needed for the authorities is to consider linking the flood-prone rivers, the Brahmaputra in particular, with the many wetlands that lie on their periphery. This can serve the dual purpose of diversion of flood waters to the wetlands in order to ease the flood fury and replenishment of the wetlands. The state's wetlands today are eroded not just by the embankments but also by widespread anthropogenic pressure, especially encroachment, agriculture activities, infrastructure building, etc., which need to be checked with a firm hand. The forest department needs to work out an action plan for scientific desiltation of Pobitora's biggest wetland so that it can again become an ideal habitat for rhinos and buffaloes, besides water birds. In this connection, the plight of the city's wetlands, including Deepor Beel, Silsako, Sorusola, and Barsola Beel, needs no reiteration. The marvels of nature—wetlands—cannot be allowed to be quickly reduced to wastelands due to a lack of holistic strategy. The conservation and protection of all the state's wetlands must figure in the scheme of things of the present government.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

The Woodcutter at Cannes

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my admiration for the Assamese film 'The Woodcutter,' directed by Prakash Deka, which recently premiered its trailer at the Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival. This film is a remarkable exploration of global warming through the poignant narrative of a young girl, Munu, and her father, Bonojit, a forty-year-old folk musician. The film's cast includes talented Assamese actors Baharul Islam, Sharmistha Chakravarty, Pratibha Choudhary, and Prajalika, who bring depth and authenticity to this compelling story. Set against the backdrop of a changing world, 'The Woodcutter' delves into the conflict between tradition and modernity. Bonojit's struggle to preserve his musical craft amid societal pressures and personal challenges, and Munu's confrontation with the implications of her father's profession, poignantly highlight the generational divide. This narrative resonates universally, making the film's message about environmental consciousness all the more impactful. Producer J. V. Manisha Bajaj aptly describes the film as a 'global warning,' urging us all to consider our responsibility towards nature. The film’s emphasis on global warming is especially timely, given the increasing urgency of the climate crisis. Through the eyes of a small girl, the film beautifully illustrates the need for collective action and heightened awareness regarding environmental preservation. The film’s journey from being selected as part of the NFDC Screenwriters Lab in 2021 to its unveiling at Cannes illustrates the importance of such platforms in nurturing independent filmmaking. Producer J. V. Manisha Bajaj and co-producer Tarsem Antil, along with director Prakash Deka, have demonstrated the significant impact of international collaboration and exposure. Prakash Deka, who belongs to a tribal community from Northeastern India, brings an authentic perspective to the film, further enriching its narrative. The film's ability to weave environmental themes with cultural and generational issues makes it a significant contribution to global discussions on sustainability and tradition. I believe 'The Woodcutter' will not only enrich Assamese cinema but also contribute significantly to global conversations on environmental preservation. I hope that this film receives widespread attention and appreciation for its artistic and thematic merits. I look forward to seeing 'The Woodcutter' reach a broad audience and inspire meaningful dialogue on the critical issue of global warming.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

Mental health issues

Globally, it's estimated that 1 in 7 (14%) people in the 10 to 19 age group experience mental health issues. It's deeply distressing that mental health issues among youth have been on a steady rise for years. In fact, the figure is higher than before, following the loss and illness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, there are multiple common threads that tend to trigger the emergence of mental health issues. Few will deny that today's teenagers have to face persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness. They feel increased pressure to fit in with their peers and establish independence. Moreover, social media is becoming a dominant part of the youth's lives today, and this has made them vulnerable to mental health issues. These days, the youth feel pressure to achieve success academically and professionally, owing to an increase in competition in schools and in the job market. Other important determinants of mental conditions include harsh parenting, severe socio-economic problems, a spike in the rate of substance use among youth, exposure to poverty, abuse, or violence, etc.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Turbulence on flight

The severe turbulence on a London-Singapore flight, carrying 211 passengers and claiming one life and injuring at least 70 others, has sent shockwaves across the world. A dramatic drop from 36000 feet to 31000 feet in a matter of seconds led to serious laceration injuries among fliers, and the aeroplane's interiors were reduced to shambles—something almost unheard of in modern aviation history. Turbulence is generally uncomfortable without being dangerous, and the most severe turbulence can never crash a plane, but it can push a tensed air passenger to severe anxiety. A study has said that climate change across the globe has made air travel bumpy, and this trend may be further aggravated because climate change is never static.

Clear-air turbulence, which is invisible and more dangerous in cloudless regions with no hints of thunderstorms, is likely to occur more on expected routes. Wind shear, which is nothing but a change in wind speed and/or direction over a short distance in jet streams, is increased by warm air from carbon dioxide emissions causing turbulence. These changes are consistent with climate change. The cost of refurbishing the worn-out aircraft aside, a better turbulence forecasting system is a must. Also, the most important protection system for anticipated or ongoing turbulence—strapping into one's seat—cannot be emphasized enough.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)