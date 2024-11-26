Letters to the EDITOR: Increase in mosquito population

Increase in mosquito population

I am writing to draw attention to the growing garbage problem in our area, which has led to an increasing mosquito population and raised serious health and environmental issues. For the past few months, the problem of mosquitoes has increased rapidly in the Athgaon area. The main cause of the mosquito population is the open garbage dump in the Athgoan area, coupled with irregular garbage collection by GMC.

Mosquitoes are known as vectors of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, posing a significant threat to public health. It can be solved by proper, timely garbage collection and disposal. Through clean-up drives we can make aware many individuals who were unaware of how improper disposal habits contribute to the issue.

Through this letter, I hope to raise awareness among the authorities and fellow citizens about the urgent need to address this issue collectively; a clear and healthy environment is not only a right but a shared responsibility. Also through your esteemed column, I want to bring this issue to light and make GMC aware of the concern so that they take immediate measures to solve the problem.

Farzana Akhtar

Pragjyotish College

Guwahati.