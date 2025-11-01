Letters to The EDITOR: Increasing pollution in the city

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Increasing pollution in the city

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the rising problem of pollution caused by vehicular traffic in our city.

In recent times, the number of vehicles on the roads has increased rapidly, leading to severe air and noise pollution. During peak hours, long traffic jams are common, and the smoke from cars, buses, and bikes makes it difficult to breathe. This situation is affecting the health of residents, especially children and the elderly, and contributing to environmental degradation.

I request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to control this problem. Measures such as improving public transport, strict emission checks, and promoting carpooling should be implemented. Awareness campaigns can also help citizens understand their role in keeping the air clean.

Geetam Shankar Das

Guwahati.

Celebrating Indian women's power!

The Indian women's team defeated Australia to reach the final of the 2025 World Cup!

This was achieved by a golden confluence of hard work, struggle and women's power.

India's daughters have made history! India defeated Australia in the semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to advance to the final. This victory is not just a symbol of sport but also of women's power, struggle, and self-confidence. The outstanding performances of players like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma have demonstrated that Indian women are now the new face of world cricket. This victory is a testament to the dreams of every daughter who has the courage to soar even with limited resources. The cup is not far away-victory to the Indian women's power!

Dr. Priyanka Saurabh

(priyankasaurabh9416@gmail.com)

Are women in government truly empowered?

There's been a lot of talk lately about how more women are joining government services and public offices. On paper, it looks like progress, and in some ways, it is. But I often wonder: does holding a position necessarily mean holding power?

Many of these so-called empowerment policies focus on numbers: how many women are hired, how many are promoted, and how many occupy visible seats. Yet, when it comes to real decision-making, the kind that shapes laws, budgets, and policies, women are still largely missing from the table. Too often, their roles are limited to administration, not authority.

It feels like we've settled for visibility instead of influence. True empowerment should mean women have an equal voice in setting agendas, leading ministries, and steering the nation's priorities, not just filling quotas.

Yes, representation matters, but unless it comes with genuine agency and the freedom to lead, it risks becoming just another box we tick to feel progressive.

Jannat Afiya

Pragjyotish College.

Guwahati is struggling under its own weight

Guwahati has become the heart of the Northeast. People from all the nearby states come here to study, work, and find better chances in life. Guwahati wasn't prepared for this kind of population boom. It was planned for about 11 lakh residents, yet now over 22 lakh people live here. Because of this, Guwahati is struggling. The wetlands that once helped prevent floods are disappearing, traffic is getting worse every day, and waste keeps piling up. Hills are being cut for new houses, and many places still face water and drainage problems. Every passing year, the city feels more congested, and open spaces are getting harder to find. The rise in vehicles and construction activities has also made the air feel heavier. If this continues, living in Guwahati will become even tougher. The city really needs proper planning to protect its wetlands, stop hill cutting, and fix its basic facilities. Only then can Guwahati stay beautiful and remain the true gateway to Northeast India.

Apekshya Ghimire

(apekshyaghimire19@gmail.com)

Problem of garbage in Guwahati

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the readers and the concerned authorities towards the rising garbage problem in Guwahati. The current situation is concerning, as we can see garbage lying on the roads every day when we make our way to anywhere. It is highly unpleasant to watch and unhygienic too, as it not only harms people but also the overall environment. The main causes are rapid urbanization, poor waste management, and irregular garbage collection. Many people still throw garbage in open areas, rivers, and drains instead of using dustbins. The consequences are serious, as it is responsible for clogged drains, the spread of diseases, etc., which have made life difficult for everyone.

I request the authorities as well as the citizens to take necessary steps to make Guwahati cleaner and healthier.

Adity Subedi

(aditysubedi1@gmail.com)

The fading roots of culture

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express my concern over the growing loss of cultural identity among today's youth.

In recent times, many youngsters, especially in India, appear increasingly drawn towards foreign cultures and lifestyles. Western fashion, music, language, and social habits are being imitated blindly, while the beauty and depth of our own traditions are gradually being forgotten. This disconnection has resulted in a worrying decline of our folk arts, regional languages, classical music, traditional attire, and even moral values that once defined Indian society.

Our festivals, once celebrated with great enthusiasm and community spirit, are now seen by many as mere holidays for entertainment or social media display. The younger generation often perceives traditional customs as outdated, failing to recognize that these very practices reflect centuries of wisdom, harmony, and cultural unity. There is nothing wrong with appreciating global culture, but neglecting our roots weakens the foundation of our identity. Schools should include more lessons on Indian art, history, and heritage. Families must take the initiative to teach children about traditional stories, songs, and rituals. The media too can play a vital role by promoting content that highlights the richness of Indian culture.

True progress does not lie in abandoning our past but in preserving it while embracing the future. Let us take pride in our heritage and ensure it continues to inspire generations to come.

Rajlakhi Kalita

(rajlakhikalita093@gmail.com)

Black Day forgotten this year

October 30 is a dreaded day and is also known as BLACK DAY. On this very day 17 years ago, a serial blast across the state killed 83 innocent people and maimed hundreds for life. The day is observed every year by both the govt and the relatives of the dead as a mark of respect to the departed souls and as a mark of protest against TERRORISM. Earthen lamps are lit by the government, various organizations and the relatives of the dead below the Ganeshguri Flyover every year. The families of the victims are still awaiting justice.

But most shockingly, due to reasons best known to the authorities, this year the day was not observed officially, creating a shock in the minds of common people. This is very unfortunate indeed.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

GUWAHATI.