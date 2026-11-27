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India - Nepal ties reset

Prime Minister Balen Shah's recent visit to New Delhi has once again rekindled the hope of resetting the relationship between India and Nepal, which has cooled off - though not reached a complete stalemate - following the formation of the government by the Rastriya Swatantra Party in 2025. After becoming the prime minister, Shah has maintained a noticeable distance from diplomatic engagement with India. But his visit to New Delhi suggests that addressing Nepal's economic needs has become more urgent than maintaining an unreasonable isolation under the guise of asserting sovereignty. Nepal has a remittance-driven economy, where remittance inflows account for over 30% of its GDP. With no heavy chain of industries to boost national income, Nepal totally depends on foreign investments for its economic upliftment, and countries like India can play a major role in providing the financial support needed to meet Nepal's developmental requirements. So given the current scenario, when this grief-stricken country is continuously struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the recent glacial lake outburst flood in the Bhote Khosi River in the month of August, long-term isolation can bring negative economic and political consequences to it, since public resentment regarding financial instability, unemployment and degraded livelihood can quickly transform into mass upheaval in Nepal, as evident from the Gen Z revolution that toppled the K.P. Sharma Oil's government last year.

And though the two countries have adopted the Joint Vision Document named "Vikshit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership", which includes financial packages of Rs 15000 crore for assisting development in Nepal, Rs 3500 crore for post-disaster reconstruction, Rs 11500 crore for energy projects, establishing cross-border Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and IT parks near the border, linking up UPI with Nepal's retail payment system and plans for setting an offshore IIT campus in Nepal, such commitments cannot promise a strong bilateral tie if territorial disputes go hand-in-hand. To transform the existing civilizational ties between the two countries into a permanent bonhomie, more clarity regarding the transit routes and border lines and resolving the dissatisfaction on matters related to Kalapani and Lipulekh will be needed so that temporary misunderstanding does not become the blockade to free diplomatic manoeuvre. For India, Nepal acts as a buffer nation to thwart China from accessing its border directly. And for Nepal, diplomatic engagement with India is a secured way to reduce Chinese dependency to get better negotiating power over the border security management, especially in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. India has always acted as a big brother to Nepal. Now it is the time for Nepal to look beyond seeking the temporary financial aids and work on the roadmap where permanency in the relationship with India is promised.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat

Dicey situation

Bangladesh politics is marked by recurring unrest. Supporters and opponents of exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are clashing over her potential return. Incumbent Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP) himself spent a considerable period in exile in the United Kingdom (UK). Hasina has requested state transport and travel documents to return to Bangladesh on December 16, while the Rahman government has rejected her demands, insisting she can only return through formal extradition.

Violence has already broken out in parts of Bangladesh, and it could escalate severely as the date of her return approaches. India has already made its stance clear: the issue is between Bangladesh and Hasina although the extradition request is "being examined under established procedures". New Delhi should not fall for the games played by Dhaka. Maturity and aloofness are India's best assets. Relations between the two nations are at a crossroads, and they should not be allowed to inch towards a precipice.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

gbhat13@gmail.com

Healthcare facade Darrang

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw attention to a concerning pattern in the functioning and development of health institutions in Darrang district, an aspirational district, particularly during visits by the CRM (Common Review Mission) team of the Government of India along with state officials.

Such visits are important for assessing healthcare facilities and identifying areas requiring improvement. However, it raises a pertinent question as to why heightened seriousness, preparedness and attention are often visibly demonstrated mainly during inspection visits. Shouldn't the same commitment and accountability be reflected in the day-to-day functioning of every health institution?

Healthcare development cannot be measured by temporary arrangements made to satisfy visiting officials. It must be reflected in adequate manpower, infrastructure, cleanliness, essential equipment and uninterrupted patient services throughout the year.

An inspection may assess progress, but genuine development demands consistent responsibility, not occasional urgency.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.