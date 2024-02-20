Letters to the EDITOR: India-UAE ties deepen

India-UAE ties deepen

While Modi's UAE visit involved summit participation and the temple inauguration, the 10 signed agreements highlight its deeper significance. CEPA and BIT mark the UAE as India's sole partner for both trade and investment deals. Growing economic ties (3rd largest trade partner, 2nd export destination) are further bolstered by agreements on tech infrastructure, energy research, and digital payments. Cooperation extends to regional partnerships like I2U2 and BRICS (with the UAE's new membership). Beyond economics, India views the UAE as a stable partner for discussing regional conflicts. Despite historical and cultural bonds, potential friction points exist due to differing political systems. Modi's emphasis on tolerance and shared values underscores the importance of these aspects in bridging the distance between the two nations.

Tauqueer Rahmani

Guwahati

Duping consumers

The BSNL is duping the customers of this region in the name of providing high speed internet with quality signal strength. But the provided service frequently indicates with the alphabetic soup, which are G (GPRS), E (Edge), 3G, H, or H+ (HDSPA+). We never get the coverage of 4G or LTE—A/4g+ on the smartphone. The frequent changeover from G to H+ signals disrupts internet services, including subscribing to a package for a year with the 4G SIM card. Still, Assam is treated as a dumping ground for all the outdated technologies and services, as per the attitude indicated since 1950.

Prasanta Baruah

Mathuranagar, Dispur.

Non-functionality

of the RTPS Act

While it is a very laudable effort of the Govt. of Assam to bring essential services under the Right to Public Services Act so as to benefit the citizens of the state, it is also to be monitored to see whether the system is really giving the highlighted and desired results to the people in general. Today, I personally happened to be at the Sr. Sub Registry in connection with some services and was aghast to see the deplorable situation where the digital system put in place was malfunctioning, for which a long queue of people were stranded as the officers concerned seemed to have no answer. It was a very pleasant experience to have come across an officer bearing the title Chetry—an ADC to be exact—whose politeness and professionalism touched me. Indeed, I pray that some more officers with that characteristic are trained so that people will really get to see the results of good governance, but at the same time, it will not be out of place to mention some grumpy officers who don't see and adapt to the professionalism reflected in Chetry, ADC. When simple queries are met by abrupt brusqueness, it apalls everyone that these breeds, who might think themselves to be so heavy, forget that they are in fact public servants and that their actions are contrary to the principles and preamble of the Right to Public Services Act. Anyway, kudos to the District Commissioner, Kamrup, Metro, under whose administration at least the office and its surroundings were seen to be very neat, and the public amenities were also clean and hygienic. However, it needs to be mentioned that when the system is so digitalized, one or two expert professionals may also be made to be present there during the office hours to immediately attend to and set at right any malfunctioning system, where the untrained and ignorant staff and officers do not have to call up someone at Dispur to rectify systems in the office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), in the face of the experiences turning from smooth and fluid to harrowing. Regards

Gautam Chaudhury,

Lamb Road, Guwahati.

Investor Alert

The Indian stock market is thriving, with IPOs raising billions and promoters diluting stakes. Yet, concerns about vague fund usage linger. Sebi, the market regulator, is stepping in, demanding detailed end-use disclosures from IPO companies. This ensures investors make informed choices, understanding the true risks involved. While some may find the process cumbersome, transparency is paramount. After all, informed investors are empowered investors, and a healthy market thrives on trust. Let's welcome this well-timed move, ensuring a brighter future for Indian equities.

Mohammad Taukir

Tezpur

Social justice key to fostering peace

A lot of people across the globe are deprived of the fair and decent life they are always hoping for. Though the world has tremendously taken off in all spheres of life, there are some races, classes, and religions that feel deprived of equal chances in education, healthcare, employment, and privileges, among others. Social justice aims at correcting this, and a robust social justice system encompasses social integration, equal employment opportunities, and poverty eradication. Nations around the world are interlinked socially and economically. Social development and social justice are inextricably linked to each other, and are crucial for fostering peace and security among nations. On the other hand, social justice and social development cannot be attained in the absence of peace and security or in the absence of human rights. "Global coalition for social justice: bridging gaps, building alliances" is a natural theme for World Social Justice Day on February 20. Social justice should be the pivot around which national and international policies have to revolve. But global prosperity has a big stumbling block: the injustice and insecurity faced by sections of society. Inclusive governments mainly bat for social justice and, consequently, national progress. Institutional reforms and better labour market outcomes are offshoots of effective governance. Every society should be transparent, honest, and accountable to promote much-needed social justice.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)